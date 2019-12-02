Duncanville Police Arrest Capital Murder Suspects In October Murder

Duncanville, TX — December 2, 2019

The Duncanville Police Department has arrested two individuals, and another is in Dallas County Jail, regarding the October 2019 murder of Duncanville resident Aaija Smoker.

On November 25, 2019 Duncanville Police Department detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cornelius Lydell Broadway, 17, of DeSoto, TX in a Capital Murder offense resulting in the death of Aaija Smoker in early October 2019. At the time the Capital Murder warrant was obtained, Broadway was being held in the Dallas County Jail on other charges. He remains in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office custody with the additional charge of Capital Murder and a bond set at $500,000 for the murder of Smoker.

On November 27, 2019, Duncanville detectives arrested Jeromey Lemar Young Jr., 17, of Dallas who was also charged with Capital Murder with a bond set at $500,000. Young was booked into the Duncanville City Jail and then transferred to Dallas County Jail. On November 30, 2019 Duncanville detectives arrested a juvenile female of Dallas on Capital Murder charges, and she was transported to Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are attempting to locate an additional juvenile suspect, and an at-large warrant for Capital Murder has been obtained for the juvenile suspect.

Personnel of the Duncanville Police Department have worked diligently on this case alongside law enforcement agencies throughout North Texas, as well as the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, to bring accountability and justice for the victim and her survivors.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to this case are asked to call Duncanville Police Detective Bert Pudgurney at 972-780-4911.

