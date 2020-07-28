11 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Ellis County

DSHS Changes COVID-19 Fatality Reporting

Today the number of COVID-19 deaths in Ellis County increased from 21 to 32. Looking through the Excel spreadsheet on the DSHS dashboard the 11 new fatalities did not occur all at once. The data reflects new deaths on: one on 6/25, one on 6/27, two on 6/28, one on 6/29, one on 7/1, one on 7/2, one on 7/10, one on 7/13, one on 7/14, and one on 7/16.

DSHS notes there are changes to the way fatalities are being reported.

From the DSHS dashboard:

July 27: DSHS is now reporting COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality is counted as a COVID-19 fatality when the medical certifier attests on the death certificate that COVID-19 is a cause of death.

This change means fatalities may be counted sooner and demographic data will be more comprehensive. Also, fatalities can now be displayed by date of death, presenting a more complete view of deaths over time. Fatalities are reported by county of residence.

As of July 27, 2020 at 4:35 pm DSHS reports Ellis County has a total of 2,268 COVID-19 cases. They report 1,928 of those are recoveries, 32 are fatalities and 308 cases are active.

DSHS COVID-19 Math Breakdown

2,268 Total COVID-19 Cases – 1928 recoveries = 340 cases

340- 32 fatalities= 308 active cases

The numbers add up!

From the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management

According to the case line list provided by THT for July 27th, there are 2,189 reported cases in Ellis County with a remainder of 91 active cases (87 confirmed and 4 probable). Today’s report includes an additional 140 recoveries for a total of 2,077 recoveries of COVID-19. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 19,682 tests administered in Ellis County.

As you can see the data reported from Ellis County Office of Emergency Management differs greatly from what DSHS is reporting. Ellis County to date has offered no explanation how the data from THT is calculated differently from the data provided by DSHS.

