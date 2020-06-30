109 New COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

Ellis County Reports 820 Total COVID-19 Cases, Up From 711

As of June 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm the DSHS dashboard shows Ellis County has 820 total COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases on the dashboard: 290-that’s three less than what the dashboard was showing on June 28, 2020. The number of fatalities is unchanged at 19. Ellis County reports it has conducted 10,791 COVID-19 tests through June 29, 2020.

Today was the deadliest day to date in Dallas County, with 20 COVID-19 deaths reported. They also broke a record with 601 new COVID-19 cases in one day.

Statewide Texas has reported an additional 6,975 COVID-19 cases today. Meanwhile, The Atlantic reports, “The American testing supply chain is stretched to the limit…”

The CDC has updated its information on the importance of masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, They recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

For COVID-19 information call 211, ext. 6 from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Monday- Friday.

MOBILE COVID-19 TESTING IN WAXAHACHIE AND GLENN HEIGHTS TOMORROW, JULY 1

***GLENN HEIGHTS Location provides “walk-up” testing (NO appointment required.)***

The COVID-19 test is free and insurance is not required and there is no deductible. However, the locations listed will be open for testing by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Individuals who are interested in testing may make an appointment through: https://txcovidtest.org/

or 512-883-2400.

Find a testing site: https://tdem.texas.gov/

