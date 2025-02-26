Yellow Rose Gala is Ropin’ in the Cure at Longhorn Ballroom March 29

Facebook

The Ropin’ in the Cure Yellow Rose Gala will be held Saturday, March 29, at the historic Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas. Country music star Coffey Anderson will be the Yellow Rose Gala Host MC and also perform his hit songs, while Wynn Williams is the headlining performer for this year’s gala.

This unforgettable evening combines the best of country music, Texas heritage, and heartfelt philanthropy, with 100% of net proceeds directly benefiting the foundation’s mission to fund multiple sclerosis (MS) research. Event Co-Chairs are Nita Patel and Andrea Reich, with Honorary Chairs The Scott Burford Family.

The Yellow Rose Gala will also be honoring Yellow Rose Jane Lombardi with an award in her honor. The Dee Wynne Courage Award recipient is Louis B. Harrell Jr., Founder of the Men of Nehemiah. Men of Nehemiah is a Christian addiction center that helps rebuild the lives of men who have been torn apart by the effects of drug and alcohol addiction.

Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation has been a beacon of hope for those affected by MS, raising critical funds to support groundbreaking research and innovative treatments. By bringing together the community for a night of live music and giving, the foundation continues its commitment to finding a cure for this life-altering disease.

Coffey Anderson, star of Netflix’s Country Ever After, is a dynamic singer-songwriter known for his high-energy performances and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with audiences of all ages. With songs like “Mr. Red White and Blue” and “Better Today,” Coffey’s music celebrates faith, family, and patriotism. Texas native Wynn Williams brings an authentic sound to country music with his deep, rich vocals and a style that pays homage to the golden age of country while embracing modern influences. Known for hits like “Tornado” and “Man What a Woman Does to Me,” Wynn has a loyal following.

“We’re honored to have Wynn Williams and Coffey Anderson join us in our mission to support MS research,” said Fallon Wynne Way, President of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. “Their talent and passion reflect the spirit of our foundation, and we’re excited for a night that will inspire and make a difference.”

Ropin’ in the Cure at Longhorn Ballroom

Tickets for the Ropin’ in the Cure Yellow Rose Gala at Longhorn Ballroom are available now, along with various sponsorship and table packages to suit both individuals and businesses. Guests at the gala can look forward to an evening filled with live performances, dancing, raffles, silent and live auctions, and opportunities to give back in meaningful ways.

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is dedicated to advancing research and finding a cure for multiple sclerosis. With a mission inspired by compassion and determination, the foundation has funded groundbreaking initiatives and empowered the MS community since its inception. For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, please visit theyellowrose.org.