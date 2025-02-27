TRAFFIC IMPACTS TO SOUTHBOUND I-45, EASTBOUND I-20 START FEBRUARY 28 IN DALLAS COUNTY

The following projects will have traffic impacts starting the evening of Friday, February 28:
DALLAS – Weather permitting, southbound Interstate 45 (I-45) will be narrowed to one lane near the I-30 interchange, between Commerce Street and Logan Street, from 8 p.m. Friday, February 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 3 for an ongoing bridge maintenance project. The right lane of southbound I-45 will remain open during this work, and significant delays can be expected in the corridor. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area or seek an alternate route if possible. The overall project is expected to complete in summer 2025, weather permitting.
DUNCANVILLE – Weather permitting, all lanes of eastbound I-20 will be closed and detoured to the frontage roads from near the Duncanville Road/North Main Street exit (MM 462) and Cockrell Hill Road from 10 p.m. Friday, February 28 to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 1 as part of an ongoing corridor improvement project. Drivers can expect delays in the corridor and should be alert to slower traffic. The overall project is expected to complete in early 2025, weather permitting.