Manna House Welcomes Norma Belcher as the new Executive Director

(Midlothian, TX) February 24 – After 20 years, Manna House enters a new chapter under new leadership. Following the retirement of long-time director Sissy Franklin at the end of 2024, the Manna House Board of Directors has appointed Norma Belcher as the new Executive Director.

Norma has been an integral part of Manna House, serving as the Assistant Director since 2017. In this role, she worked closely alongside Sissy Franklin and the Board of Directors but also built strong relationships with the clients who rely on Manna House’s services. With deep firsthand knowledge of the organization’s mission and a passion for serving the community, Norma is well-prepared to lead Manna House into the future, ensuring a continued commitment to its mission and impact.

“On behalf of the Manna House Board of Directors, we are thrilled to announce that longtime Assistant Director Norma Belcher has been unanimously selected as Manna House’s new Executive Director. Her faith, compassion, and dedication to making Midlothian an even better place to live and work makes her the ideal candidate to take this 33-year-old organization to the next level,” said Board President Erin Fincher.

Belcher is eager to continue Manna House’s important work in the Midlothian community and beyond. “My hope is to lead the charge in making an impact in Ellis County by serving more, partnering with many, and bringing hope to all.

And she is not going it alone. Norma’s husband, Craig, has also served as the Manna House’s Director of Operations for 14 years. Their children, Brookllyn, Payton, and Ethan can often be seen working or volunteering for the organization as well.

In addition to the change in the Executive Director position, the Board of Directors has experienced a transition in leadership. After 20 years of dedicated service, Mike Marshall has stepped down as Board President. In his place, the Board has elected Erin Fincher as the new Board President.

“After taking over as Board President in January, I have big shoes to fill. My predecessor, Mike Marshall, was in this position for the last 20 years, and together with former Executive Director, Sissy Franklin, took Manna House from a small local nonprofit to a leader in Ellis County. My goal is to continue their work while deepening relationships with area corporations, foundations, individuals, and faith-based organizations who are committed to serving our community,” says Fincher.

Erin, a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), has a long career in the non-profit sector, including time at the National MS Society, The Arc of Dallas, Arlington Life Shelter, and, currently, the North Texas Food Bank. She has served on the Manna House Board of Directors for two years and and her husband have lived in Midlothian for 21 years.

Their son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Karri, also live nearby.

With these new leaders at the helm, Manna House looks forward to continuing its legacy of service and support for the community.

About Manna House

Created in 1992, Manna House is a non-profit organization based in Midlothian, Texas, dedicated to serving the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of people in crisis across Ellis County.

The Manna House organization consists of two food pantries located in the cities of Midlothian and Italy, as well as Heaven’s Attic, Manna House Resale, at both locations. All proceeds from Heaven’s Attic resale

boutiques support up to 75% of Manna House’s outreach efforts and operations.

Manna House would not exist without the people in the community who donate their time, goods, and finances. The support of the community is what allows Manna House to serve so many and do whatever is necessary to help someone who is struggling.

For more information, please visit www.mannahouseoutreach.org.