World’s tallest, fastest and longest giga dive coaster debuts Friday, June 26

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Record-breaking Tormenta: Rampaging Run set to open at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – The wait is finally over as Six Flags Over Texas is set to unleash Tormenta: Rampaging Run on Friday, June 26. Breaking six world records, Tormenta: Rampaging Run is the tallest, fastest, longest and first-ever giga (any coaster 300-400 feet tall) dive coaster in the world. Themed after the exhilarating power and strength of the legendary bull, the park’s newest signature attraction towers over a new Spanish village called Rancho de la Tormenta, located in the park’s Spain area.

Daring villagers are carried 309 feet above the ground, giving them a breathtaking and panoramic view of Arlington, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Six Flags Over Texas far below. Just before the terrifying 285-foot first drop, the train pauses over the edge for three seconds, giving riders a new sense of fear as they stare straight down at the world below. After what feels like an eternity, Tormenta begins its Rampaging Run, speeding through a tall and twisted layout.

Tormenta: Rampaging Run’s World Records

Tallest dive coaster – At a height of 309 feet, Tormenta: Rampaging Run towers over every other dive coaster in the world.

Fastest dive coaster – Reaching a top speed of 87 mph, no other dive coaster is faster.

Longest dive coaster – The legendary bull runs fast through 4,199 feet of weightless “airtime” moments, sharp turns and drops.

Tallest vertical loop – Rising 179 feet, the vertical loop is the highest on any roller coaster in the world.

Highest Immelmann inversion – Riders are flipped head over heels at 218 feet in the ride’s first upside-down moment, the Immelmann – a fighter jet-like maneuver that takes the train into a half loop, then a half roll before traveling in the opposite direction.

Highest beyond-vertical drop – Once the train is finally released from its hold, it drops riders into a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop as they plunge 285 feet toward the earth.

“Tormenta: Rampaging Run is set to forever change not only the Arlington skyline, but the full lineup of thrills only offered at Six Flags Over Texas,” said Pete Carmichael, park president of Six Flags Over Texas. “With the addition of this record-breaking dive coaster, Six Flags Over Texas is a must-visit destination for thrill lovers from all over the world, and we can’t wait for our guests to take their first rampaging run!”

Rancho de la Tormenta Plaza

This new and immersive themed area depicts an old and secluded Spanish village, warmly inviting guests to partake in the excitement of the annual festival celebrating the ranch hands who raised the cattle that brought prosperity to the community. The “Festival Taurino” offers an atmosphere filled with vibrant and colorful banners, a range of entertainment and its signature attraction, Tormenta: Rampaging Run.

The town was initially named after the storms (tormentas) that swept across the plains it occupied, but that soon changed with the birth of the legendary bull that grew to be the most feared and respected animal in the land. Known for its fierce strength and incredible speed, the bull, nicknamed “Tormenta,” came to be a symbol of the town’s resilience and might.

Six Flags Over Texas 65th Anniversary

In 2026, Six Flags Over Texas celebrates 65 years of family fun. Opened on Aug. 1, 1961, the park marked a new era in family entertainment and set a precedent for future amusement parks. As the original park in the Six Flags family, it’s celebrating with special events, giveaways and many surprises throughout the summer that honor its legacy and past.

Tormenta: Rampaging Run is scheduled to open on Friday, June 26 after a brief opening ceremony at the ride. Guests looking to ride Tormenta: Rampaging Run all season will find the best value in a 2026 Gold Pass, providing season-long access to Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Water Park, free general parking, bring-a-friend discounts and more.

About Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas is home to more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions, including Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of creating FUN, thrills and a lifetime of memories, Six Flags provides immersive entertainment to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.