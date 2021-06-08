World Food Championship Returns To Dallas In November

Facebook

Dallas Food Event Releases Its Flavor Fest Programming

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, the most anticipated event in the food sport industry is saddling back up for a BIG comeback in Dallas, Texas. The World Food Championships (WFC) just officially announced its 9th Annual Main Event’s Flavor Fest programming, which is set for Nov. 5-9 at Fair Park.

From “Grilling Grannies” to exclusive, award-winning VIP tastings, there are plenty of mouthwatering opportunities for foodies of all ages to take a bite out of the event, which ABC News called the “Olympics of Food.”

“As Texas and the world open back up, it’s exciting to know that we’ll be able to put our additional planning and strategies in play for the most robust and fun-filled food fest we’ve ever produced,” commented Mike McCloud, President and CEO of WFC. “Plus, even though we’re still five months out from the actual dates, we have already seen an enormous amount of momentum on the competition side with more than 40 states represented in our team count and almost all of our judging positions already filled.”

5 Day Throwdown

WFC’s five-day throwdown and Flavor Fest will feature over 20 tasting experiences for attendees while also hosting more than 1,500 cooks — from celebrity chefs to pro teams to home cooks — in a major “food fight” that rewards the winners with a $300,000 prize purse.

The official WFC 2021 Flavor Fest line-up not only features some “oldies but goodies,” but it also introduces new events that will blow your minds (and taste buds).

BBQ Ranch –– Back by popular demand, WFC and its barbecue partners will be serving up free fixins for Texas-sized appetites. Pitmasters and celebrity chefs will be firing up thousands of pounds of barbecue from the hottest grills and barbecue pits on the market for foodies to savor and enjoy. This ranch-style block party will be one of the most unique barbecue bashes in WFC history.

Beat the Beefer –– The inventors of the original Beefer are coming back to WFC to give its Steak competitors the chance to win extra cash using their German-based, top-down searing machine that generates a stunning 1,500 degrees of Fahrenheit heat within seconds. This is one sizzling segment that’s a must-see!

Biscuits & Jampionships –– WFC has once again partnered with the Dallas-based jam and jelly company, The Jelly Queens, to bring back the “Biscuits and Jampionships” ancillary chef competition. Determined through an online recipe contest months prior, ten finalists will recreate their recipe submissions in person at WFC for an esteemed panel of judges. This delicious and quirky contest is always full of fun surprises, thanks to the lovable Jelly Queen herself, Donna Collins. All sweet tooths should standby for leftovers!

Bourb’N’Que –– What do you get when you mix premium bourbon tastings with delicious ribs prepared by the best pitmasters in America? The best barbecue block party – and People’s Choice voting – Dallas has ever seen (or tasted)! If you’re a foodie who loves barbecue and bourbon, then this is a WFC must-attend event!

Brunch Bar –– The Ultimate Food Fest takes on brunch! This new foodie experience will have attendees sipping mimosas at the Bubble Bar, grabbing coffee from the Cattle Dog Coffee Corner, indulging in savory drinks at the Bloody Mary Bar and more.

Champion’s Table –– Feast on exclusive tastings from WFC’s previous champions as your sweet and savory guide. This is your chance to taste $100,000 worth of award-winning dishes that will be perfectly paired with cocktails to enhance your experience. This luxury tasting event will take place next to the heat of WFC’s live-action culinary competition in Kitchen Arena and available only to VIP patrons.

E.A.T.™ Food Judge Class –– An interactive event where you’ll be trained by a WFC associate or professional chef on the E.A.T.™ methodology, which is WFC’s scoring system that enables judges to rank any dish based on three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste. Only foodies who are E.A.T.™ certified are eligible to judge at WFC’s Main Event. As a bonus, all judges will receive FREE WFC General Admission access throughout the five-day event.

Fire Woman –– Ninety minutes. Four award-winning female pitmasters. One challenge. Zero help. Need we say more? Join us to see who will rise from the smoke to take home the Fire Woman title and cash prize.

Hall of Taste –– This is a new area to Food Sport, where WFC attendees have the opportunity to sample a variety of complimentary food-related products as they enter the gateway to Kitchen Arena. From exclusive Texas bites to hidden gems throughout America and the World, this area will warm up everyone’s palettes as the perfect prep for the sights, sounds and smells of WFC.

VIP Lounge –– Want to sip and savor in comfort while taking in all the WFC action? Then the VIP Lounge is your best bet! Attendees will enjoy a separate entrance to the main event, a private cash bar, TV screens to keep up to date on all of the action, complimentary chef demos and sampling, featured cocktails & refreshments, and more!

Tickets go on sale July 1st. To join our WFC insider list and gain early access to special ticketing offers, click here. For sponsor or exhibitor opportunities, click here to email JB Haun.

Stay tuned for more competition announcements about the upcoming Ultimate Food Fight. In the meantime, stay up-to-date on all culinary competition news, by following the World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak).

In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. In August, the 10 Category Champs went head-to-head for a $100,000 bonus that determined a new World Food Champion in a TV special called The Final Table: Indianapolis. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event. Click here to learn more about getting certified.