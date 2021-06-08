Facebook

My husband and I recently tried a box of three new vegan meals through One Potato’s organic family meal delivery service. The vegan meals are through their partnership with another California company, Miyoko’s Creamery.

All the meals we tried used Miyoko’s Creamery vegan cheese, crafted from plant milks. One Potato’s delivery subscribers are able to choose vegan versions of Classic Burger and Fries; Tacos with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Slaw; and Pizza with Greek Salad. These vegan meals are available now, with prices starting at $30.90.

One Potato Co-Founder

“One Potato is thrilled to be introducing vegan meals as an option for our families! Our new vegan meals give us the opportunity to feed more families and little ones no matter their food preference,” said Catherine McCord, One Potato Co-Founder. “We listened to our consumers, who asked for vegan options. We are so excited to partner with Miyoko’s Creamery to continue to deliver fresh and organic meals to families across the country.”

Our favorite recipes from the new vegan offerings were the Greek salad that accompanied the pizza, and the Impossible Burgers made with “impossible” meat. Even my meat-loving husband admitted those burgers really did taste like the “real thing.” That didn’t stop him from heading to his favorite Whataburger later that week, while I gladly finished off the leftover Impossible Burgers.

The burger menu items were poppy seed buns, “Impossible” meat, Miyoko’s vegan cheddar slices, vegan mayo, tomato, One Potato ketchup, Boston lettuce and butter pickles–plus a red onion marmalade that I fell in love with. I substituted Dijon mustard for the mayonnaise and dill pickle slices for the sweet pickles, since that’s how my husband likes his burgers.

Greek Salad

The Greek salad was simple and delicious, made with fresh, organic veggies. I combined Greek salad mix, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers, vegan feta cheese, and aged red wine vinaigrette to proudly produce a salad that looked as great as it tasted.

The vegan tacos combined corn tortillas with “Beyond Meat” veggie crumbles. After browning the veggie crumbles, we added seasoning mix, tomato chili sauce, and cilantro. Their organic toppings included guacamole, shredded vegan cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan sour cream, and pickled jalapenos. Their spicy Curtido slaw accompanied the vegan tacos.

Our pizza ingredients were carefully packaged dough, sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, and turkey pepperoni slices. I added a few olives, onions, and green pepper to make it a little more colorful and flavorful.

This was our second time to order a box of ingredients for organic meals from One Potato delivery service. I enjoy unpacking the One Potato box, seeing how cleverly they package their ingredients to insure optimum freshness. And true to form, they added cookie dough for ready-to-bake breakfast cookies. A free package of cookie dough is included in every delivery.

To learn more about One Potato, or to find out how to sign up for their meal deliveries in your area, visit onepotato.com. There are plenty of other options besides the vegan meals.