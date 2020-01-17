Who Wants To Win A Whataburger Wedding?

Whataburger Offers You a Chance to Win the Ultimate Whatawedding This Valentine’s Day

Tis the season for romance and weddings and Whataburger wants to help you tie the knot or review your vows. Yes, for real. So what would a Whataburger wedding include? Here’s what the ultimate Whatawedding includes: a Whataburger meal with couples choosing their favorite off the menu, photographer, select number of guests, orange and white decoration and an officiant. *The winning couple in Corpus Christi will receive all of the above, plus an upgraded floral package and video package.

On Feb. 14, a few lucky couples can win the chance to tie the knot or renew their vows at a Whataburger restaurant in six cities across Texas, with all costs covered, excluding travel. But, wait there’s more, one of the couples will also receive a cash prize of $5,000 – hello honeymoon! The cities are: San Antonio, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, Grand Prairie and Fort Worth.

“From engagement photos to wedding cakes and cookies – even late-night Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for their guests – our fans have come up with really creative ways to include Whataburger into their big day,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President, Human Resources and Brand Communication. “Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans!” ­­

Enter To Win A Whataburger Wedding Or Vow Renewal

So, how do you enter to win a Whataburger wedding? Enter now through February 2nd, 2020.

Simply visit whataburgerwedding.com and fill out the wedding request form which includes:

Name

Phone number

Email

Preferred city

Are you looking to get married or renew your vows

Picture of the couple

500-word or less essay on your love story and why you want to get married at Whataburger

