See Trolls Live! in Grand Prairie in February

See Trolls Live! onstage at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in February. Those loveable, huggable Trolls perform six shows, Feb. 7-9, during their first live tour. Tickets start at $19, and are on sale now at AXS.com.

Poppy, Branch and their Trolls friends perform with happiness, music, rainbows, and lots of glitter. When the Trolls’ Hug Time is suddenly at risk, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping talent show. Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, and Smidge join in the fun. Fuzzbert, Biggie, and Mr. Dinkles also join the Trolls Village party.

Trolls Live! has puppetry, special effects, and interactive surprises to enchant all ages. They welcome audiences with new, electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $150. VIP Party perks include premium show seating. Also a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet and Greet with Poppy and Branch!

The Diamond VIP Package includes the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party perks, plus front row seating and an exclusive glitter tote. Diamond VIP tickets begin at $200. For more information or to join Trolls Hair Mail for presale or exclusive offers, visit TrollsLIVE.com.

VStar Entertainment Group

A leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. V-Star creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours if engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. They deliver turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. The company also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, plus large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations.

A valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies, and experiential marketing agencies. Their company has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries. Owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, visit starentertainment.com or cdsentertainmentgroup.com.

