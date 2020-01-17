Public Meeting For Proposed US 67 Improvements Public Meeting

Improvements designed to reduce traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, improve mobility and safety

DALLAS AND ELLIS COUNTIES—The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center located at 310 E. Parkerville Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 to discuss the proposed construction of a grade separation for United States Highway 67 (US 67) at Lake Ridge Parkway in Dallas and Ellis counties. Representatives from TxDOT and project consultants will be available to answer questions about the 1.9 mile project.

The purpose of the proposed project is to reduce traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, improve mobility and safety. Proposed safety and mobility improvements include:

The construction of a grade-separated interchange at Lake Ridge Parkway with an overpass at US 67, and would include six 12-foot lanes (three in each direction), 10-foot raised median, curb and gutter and Texas U-turns. The existing ramps within the project area would be converted to an X-ramp pattern design for Lake Ridge Parkway. The proposed improvements would also include reconstruction of US 67 mainlanes and frontage roads from north of Shiloh Road to south of Mt. Lebanon Road. The proposed US 67 mainlanes would consist of four 12-foot lanes (two in each direction), 22-foot inside shoulder and 10-foot outside shoulders. 26-foot wide inside grassy median separates the northbound and southbound mainlanes. The 22-foot inside shoulder would be restriped in the future to add one additional travel lane in each direction. The proposed northbound and southbound frontage roads would consist of two 12-foot lanes and 8-foot inside and outside shoulders.



The proposed project is anticipated to be let for construction in the fall of 2022. It will take approximately two years to construct. The estimated total cost for the project is $45 million.

