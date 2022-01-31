WHEEL OF FORTUNE “Celebrating The Local Flavor of Dallas-Fort Worth”

Facebook

Cedar Hill Resident Will Compete This week on Wheel of Fortune

During the week of January 31, Wheel of Fortune is “Celebrating the Local Flavor of…” a different city each night. On Thursday, February 3, the show is spotlighting the Dallas-Fort Worth area. America’s Game® worked with local affiliate, CBS 11 to have Doug Dunbar record a show open, bumpers, and other segments that will air during the episode. In addition, the three contestants playing are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and will spin the iconic Wheel to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, a new car, or cash prizes.

The contestants competing are:

Katie Yorimitsu of Royse City, Texas is married with one son and works at her family bakery in downtown Fate. She loves living in a small town, but also enjoys the close proximity to Dallas and Rockwall. Katie has been watching the show for years and is looking forward to spinning the Wheel! “It still feels crazy to be selected as a contestant.” explained Katie of her emotions going into the game. She hopes to make her city proud and “bring the small, hometown feel” to the show. Any cash or prizes will be shared with her family.

Chris Matta of Mesquite, Texas is an I.T. manager who is married with four children. He loves all the social and professional opportunities Dallas offers and cheers for all the local sports teams! Chris has been a Wheel Watcher since he was a kid and has fond memories of trying to solve the puzzles while watching his grandfather. He now watches with his children, and they encouraged him to apply at WheelofFortune.com with a video submission. Chris describes being selected as a contestant as “rewarding in so many ways,” from the joyful reaction of kids to knowing that “if Grandfather was still with us, he would be over the moon.”

Dr. Kchristshan Howard of Cedar Hill, Texas is a choir teacher and mother of four children. In her spare time, she is actively involved in the community, encouraging youth to nurture their gifts in music and fine arts. She has been watching the show for almost 30 years and being selected to play as a contestant is a dream come true. Kchristshan plans to put any potential cash winnings towards a new house for her and her kids.

WHERE TO WATCH: Weeknights on KTVT (CBS 11) at 6:30 PM.

The other cities Wheel of Fortune will “Celebrate the Local Flavor of…” are New York, San Diego, Baltimore, and Cincinnati.

It’s never been easier to audition to become a contestant. Wheel of Fortune fans can submit applications at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.

Wheel Watchers Club members will want to pay specific attention to the Mystery Round. If the $10,000 Mystery Wedge is won by a contestant, then the SPIN ID of a loyal viewer at home will be revealed, giving them the chance to also win $10,000.