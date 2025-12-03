Waxahachie & Waco Celebrate Christmas

Facebook

A short, 30-mile trip south on I-35 takes you to Waxahachie, a town that celebrates traditional Christmas values all month in December. Bethlemen Revisited, a live-performance retelling of the Nativity, enthralls visitors from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5, and continues nightly Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Step back in time, over 2000 years ago, and walk the streets of ancient Bethlehem as Mary and Joseph did on the night of Christ’s birth. On your journey to the site of the Nativity, you will meet innkeepers, merchants, craftsmen, tradesmen, clergy, and many other citizens who portray daily life in the City of Bethlehem.

Visitors may also encounter sheep, camels, and donkeys along the way. Arriving at Herod’s Court, there’s a nightly parade of the three kings bringing their treasures to Bethlehem’s newest citizen. The program runs continuously throughout the evening, with key scenes repeating every 30 minutes. Bethlehem Revisited is a free event, located at 402 N. College Street (behind Central Presbyterian Church) in Waxahachie.

On Dec. 5-6 visitors enjoy a unique shopping experience, with over 100 vendors (mostly local) featuring a wide variety of gifts. Holiday decor, clothing and accessories, home accents, children’s clothing and toys, and much more are offered by the Waxahachie Junior Service League.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert

The city’s annual Christmas program by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, hosted by the Waxahachie Symphony Association, is Dec. 5. Enjoy an evening of timeless carols and festive melodies that will warm hearts and create memories to last a lifetime.

Nelson Theatre presents A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ timeless tale adapted by Ronnie Blount, live on stage at the Hagee Communications Center Auditorium. Join us for an unforgettable journey with Ebenezer Scrooge on December 5 at 6 p.m., and December 6 at 1 and 6 p.m. A perfect way to celebrate the season!

Christmastime in Waco is a joyful time of the year. Waco is a slightly longer drive, about 89 miles south of Dallas on I-35, but it’s also a favorite destination to get in the Christmas spirit and enjoy holiday festivities. Magnolia hosts Christmas at the Silos (C.A.T.S.) with a lineup of family-friendly entertainment now through Dec. 20.

Free C.A.T.S. Experiences in Waco

Throughout the season, guests can enjoy free activities including daily moments like a holiday gum-ball machine and mini-Christmas library. There’s even a Gingerbread-themed photo setup at the Silo Stage. Every Friday and Saturday from 12 – 5p.m. Santa will be waiting under the historic barn so visitors can capture photos and submit requests for his elves to prepare. The

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will be performing festive classics on Dec. 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. at The Chapel. The concert is open to the public. The Live Oak Kids Handbell Choir will perform a heartwarming performance from 2:30-3 p.m. on Dec. 9.

A VIP ticketed Morning with Santa on weekends features a professional photo, Polaroid keepsake, and a complimentary drink from Magnolia Press Coffee Co. There’s also a coloring station and a gift for each family. Packages for families of four are $150, or $25 for each additional family member.

Christmas at the Silos Through Dec. 20

Revel in holiday magic all season long with twinkling lights, merry menu items, holiday shopping, and more festive surprises around the grounds. Additional Christmas at the Silos experiences include the Holiday Pressed Flower Ornament Workshop where visitors can craft a meaningful keepsake; and an Exclusive Christmas Evening Castle Tour for a story-filled, after-hours experience.