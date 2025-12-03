Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets-Instagrammable and Impressive

Facebook

Photo of GM Mourad Essafi by Chris WaitsSeveral representatives of Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, an exclusive Caribbean retreat, met with Dallas area travel writers recently. Colleague Chris Waits and I were invited to attend their dinner reception and presentation at The Mexican, an upscale restaurant in the Design District.

The resort’s General Manager Mourad Essafi greeted our group as we gathered for a cocktail reception in a private room at The Mexican. Most of the group members knew each other from previous travel trips, and all of us were excited to learn more about Impression resort. While many of us had been to Cancun, a short, direct flight from DFW, only a few had visited Isla Mujeres and none of us since the resort was built.

Impression Isla Mujeres Guests

Essafi says Impression resort guests are escorted to a private lounge upon landing at the Cancun airport. From there, they embark on a short—about 45 minutes– boat trip to the island. The unique luxury resort is located in the southern zone of Isla Mujeres. Essafi says Isla Mujeres is reminiscent of Mediterranean coastal cities with that same kind of ambience.

Isla Mujeres has a fascinating history, dating back to ancient times when it served as a sanctuary for Mayan goddess Ixchel for centuries. Europeans discovered the island in 1517 in an expedition led by Francisco Hernandez Cordova. The island has since experienced a rich mix of influences and events, from Spanish colonial rule to the escapades of pirates and buccaneers. Isla Mujeres became a hub for fishing and pearl diving in the 19th century, with its crystal-clear waters and abundant marine life making it a paradise for fishermen and divers alike.

Impression guests arrive at the island in style aboard a resort-exclusive catamaran, and are warmly welcomed by hotel management and staff. Press brochures add “With 125 suites, each featuring stunning views, lavish amenities, and exceptional architecture, the resort provides the ultimate in privacy and elegance. Personalized butler service and Endless Privileges® inclusions (unlimited dining, drinks, and 24-hour concierge service) ensure every need is met.”

Endless Privileges at Impression

GM Essafi says the resort management doesn’t like the phrase “all-inclusive” and prefers the phrase “endless privileges.”

We enjoyed watching an Impression video presentation that showed the resort’s ultra-luxury suites with stunning views from the windows. The resort is only steps away from turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and snorkeling along the world’s second-largest coral reef. Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets is built almost seamlessly into the natural landscape of the island.

Guests at the resort can slide down a four-story waterslide right into the Caribbean sea, or take part in numerous activities and wellness events. Certified FitBody trainers are available on the property 365 days a year, to help guests reach their wellness goals. Yoga, hot yoga, and Pilates session are also available without leaving the resort. Kayaking, paddleboarding, and sunset Catamaran cruises are also available on the property.

For those guests craving more adventures, a number of activities are available on the island. Scuba dive past the sculptures of the Cancun Underwater Museum of Art (MUSA), take a deep-sea fishing excursion, or explore the island on electric bikes.

Resort Amenities

The resort boasts tiered infinity pools and overwater cabanas, plus an on-site spa with Hammam and Floatation treatments. After a day on the water, guests have unlimited dining and drink options at seven restaurants with Endless Privileges® inclusions. The resort is now part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program. For the past two years, Impressions Isla Mujeres boutique resort has been voted the “Most Instagrammable hotel in the world” by Luxury Travel Advisor.

For more information about Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, please visit hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/mexico/impression-isla-mujeres-by-secrets/seiim.