Pro football memorabilia up for grabs in Carter BloodCare holiday drawing

This holiday season, Carter BloodCare donors have a chance to score signed gear from Dallas football legends.

Everyone who presents to give with Carter BloodCare through Dec. 12, 2025 can enter the 12 Days of Giving Holiday Drawing (one winner per item) for:

A Troy Aikman-autographed Dallas Cowboys jersey

An Emmitt Smith-autographed football

A Michael Irvin-autographed team helmet

A Deion Sanders-signed jersey

A Nintendo Switch gaming system

A Yeti Tundra Haul cooler

Bose QuietComfort earbuds (two sets available)

Residents can begin donating blood at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate independently. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.

Blood is urgently needed over the holidays to treat children fighting cancer, people hurt in traffic accidents, older adults with age-related health issues, mothers going through difficult childbirths, organ transplant patients and many others.

Also, each donor in December will receive a brand-new blanket, a popular holiday item from Carter BloodCare.

For details, and to find a Carter BloodCare mobile blood drive or donor center, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources in 57 counties of North, Central and East Texas to support more than 200 medical facilities. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 400,000 doses of blood and blood components annually to meet the medical treatment needs of local patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood components. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.