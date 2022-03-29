Vietnam Veterans Day Celebrated in DeSoto

DeSoto’s Vietnam Veterans in attendance (From Left to Right: 1) Pat Thibodeau Texas State Society USD 1812, Johnny Barron USMC Retired, Steve R. Kennedy, N/A, N/A, Red Shirt Robert Powers of the DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee, N/A, Former DeSoto City Councilmember and USMC retired Richard “Dick” North.. Photo courtesy of City of DeSoto

The City of DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee held a Tuesday noontime ceremony in DeSoto’s Black Box Corner Theater, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, to honor DeSoto’s Vietnam Veterans on the occasion of Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Approximately 35 people attended the lunchtime ceremony and more than half were Veterans. Eight attendees served in the Vietnam War.

DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Andre’s Byrd reads a proclamation from Mayor Rachel L. Proctor in recognition of Vietnam War Veterans Day. Photo courtesy City of DeSoto

DeSoto’s Mayor Pro Tem Andre’ Byrd read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Rachel L. Proctor observing Vietnam War Veterans Day and recognizing those who served in that war. City Councilmember Crystal Chism, the Council’s Liaison to the Veterans Affairs Committee and a US Army Veteran who served in Iraq, thanked the Vietnam Veterans who were present for serving with honor. DeSoto’s City Manager Brandon Wright and Police Chief Joe Costa also attended the ceremony.

DeSoto City Councilmember Crystal Chism salutes Vietnam Veterans. Chism is
A US Army Veteran who served in Iraq and is the City Council Liaison to the
DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee.. Photo courtesy City of DeSoto

“While DeSoto loves and appreciates all of our Veterans, we hold a special place in our hearts for the Veterans of the Vietnam War who often returned home to face hostile criticism and who were not always shown the appreciation that they deserved for defending our nation,” said DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor in a statement for the event. “Vietnam War Veterans Day and DeSoto’s recognition ceremony honoring those who served allows us to pay homage to our Vietnam Veterans and to let them know that they are a part of our family and that they will always have a welcoming home here in DeSoto. “

DeSoto’s Veterans and Veterans Affairs Committee were joined by DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Andre’ Byrd
(Squatting in Center) Councilmember and Army Veteran Crystal Chism (2nd from right) and Community
Relations Manager Kathy Jones (far right). Photo courtesy of City of DeSoto

The Veterans Affairs Committee meets on the 3rd Monday each month at 6:30 pm in DeSoto’s City Hall. To learn more about the committee visit its official page on DeSoto’s website: https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/1867/Veterans-Affairs-Committee

