TxDOT Public Hearing On Proposed Improvements to US 287 from US 67 to BUS 287

Kristin Barclay
Midlothian 287 67 map

In-person open house: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TxDOT is proposing improvements to US 287 from US 67 to BUS 287 north of Waxahachie, approximately 8.3 miles, in Ellis County, Texas.

Proposed improvements include constructing new two-lane northbound and southbound US 287 frontage roads with ten-foot shared-use paths for bicyclists and pedestrians on both sides, new access ramps, and new grade-separated interchanges.

The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require approximately 44.6 acres of additional right of way and potentially displace two non-residential structures. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling 214-320-6675 or visiting the project website.

The proposed project would involve construction in wetlands. The proposed project would involve an action in a floodplain.

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.*
Midlothian Conference Center
Bluebonnet II Room
1 Community Circle Drive
Midlothian, TX 76065
*Presentation starts at 6 p.m.

Virtual Hearing*
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at 5 p.m. through
Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.
www.keepitmovingdallas.com/projects/ushighways/US287MidlothianEast
*Not a live event

The virtual public hearing and in-person option will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public hearing or in-person option, please contact the TxDOT Dallas District Public Information Office, at 214-320-4480 no later than 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT.

Comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by:

Mail:
TxDOT Dallas District Office
Attn: Jordan Mrayyan, P.E.,
4777 East Highway 80
Mesquite, TX 75150

All comments must be received on or before Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Responses to comments received will be available online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/projects/ushighways/US287MidlothianEast once they have been prepared.

If you have any general questions regarding the proposed project or virtual hearing or in-person option, please contact Jordan Mrayyan, P.E., TxDOT Project Manager at 214-320-4431 or Jordan.Mrayyan@txdot.gov.

