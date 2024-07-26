Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 35th Anniversary

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Abuelo's 35th anniversary
Photo courtesy Abuelo's

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, known for authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Margaritas, is celebrating their 35th anniversary this month. All Abuelo’s locations offer food and drink specials plus surprise incentives for Mi Abuelo’s Rewards members.

The limited time 35th anniversary menu offers dine-in guests special pricing on menu favorites like Abuelo’s house Margaritas. Offers during the 35-day long celebration July 1 through Aug. 4 include special pricing on Abuelo’s House Margaritas, Empanadas, Tacos, signature El Jefe Margaritas, and Churros. July 1-7: $5 House La Grandeza Margaritas, rocks or frozen. July 8-14: Add a Beef Empanada to your entrée for $1.99, or a Shrimp Empanada for $2.99. July 15-21: Add a crispy beef or chicken taco to your entrée for $1. July 22-28: $10 Signature El Jefe Margaritas. July 29-August 4: $5 Churros dessert.

Abuelo's 35th anniversary
Photo courtesy Abuelo’s

The return of an all-time favorite dish, Chicken Alcaparrada (sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a lemon caper sauce) is featured on the special menu for the entire 35 days of the anniversary celebration.

Mi Abuelo Rewards

Reward members receive exclusive offers and incentives throughout the celebration, with a grand prize awarded during the last week. The closest Abuelo’s location for Focus Daily News readers is 1041 West I-20 in Arlington (north side of I-20 between Cooper and Matlock). For information, please call 817-468-2622.

Entrepreneurs James Young, Chuck Anderson and Dirk Rambo opened the first Abuelo’s Mexican restaurant in Amarillo, Texas in 1989. The founders’ goal was simple. A restaurant serving delicious, made-from-scratch authentic Mexican food at everyday prices, and create a place where guests of all ages could come together to experience the unique flavors, along with the art and culture of Mexico. Abuelo’s offers authentic tastes of Mexico, with family-style dining in an elevated, yet comfortable setting.

Nearly three decades later, with several restaurants located in nine states throughout the nation (and more openings planned for the future), their success has surpassed the founders’ original dreams. Each Abuelo’s family-friendly Mexican Food Restaurant is designed as an open-air Mexican courtyard with a mix of both modern and traditional Mexican decor.

Previous articleHighway 287 In Midlothian Reopened After Traffic Fatality
Next articleSerious Eats To Open As Grand Prairie’s First Food Hall
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.