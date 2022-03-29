Representative Carl O. Sherman Hosts Second Last Responders Town Hall

Facebook

Last Responders Town Hall March 31

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (District -109) will be hosting his second Last Responders Town Hall, Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. live on Facebook.

“While many people know of first responders and the all important job they do, I want to remind people of the last responders too,” said State Representative Carl O. Sherman.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will be providing updates and data from his office pertaining to COVID-19 as well as Dr. Philip Huang, Director, Dallas County Health and Human Services and Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer, Parkland Health and Hospital System offering important data.

Rep. Sherman’s Last Responders Town Hall will also highlight representation from three funeral homes; Green Funeral Home (Ferris), Paradise Funeral Home (Dallas), and Sacred Funeral Home (Cedar Hill), and will be moderated by Cheryl Smith, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Texas Metro News and, Garland Journal.

“I invite everyone to join me for this follow-up to my 2020 Last Responders Town Hall,” Sherman concluded. “I know we are all interested on where we now are after the atypical last few years.”

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, Grand Prairie and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection. Most recently he was appointed to the Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee and he also serves as a Deputy Democratic Whip.

