Red Oak Animal Control Officer Amy Abernathy Stresses Team Effort in Tackling Overpopulation Crisis: “We Are All in This Together

While the name of her department is Red Oak Animal Control, Officer Amy Abernathy references it more as assistance to the animals. And the more departments like hers assist each other, the better the chances are to help the cause.

“We are all in this together and we try to help one another when we can. We all share this responsibility and it will take all of us to continue to make an impact on the growing issues of overpopulation,” she said. “I do feel that we have a close relationship with our citizens and try to be available to them as much as we can.”

Abernathy joined the department almost six years ago when she moved back from Brownwood. Like the officer before her, who was there for 17 years, she has learned that there is a reason the position has longevity—the citizens and fellow employees are all behind the mission of helping as many animals as possible at a time when they need it more than ever.

“It’s no secret that practically all shelters and rescues within Texas – and really throughout the U.S. – are being kept at capacity, and most are over capacity. We are no different,” Abernathy said. “We have 19 cat kennels and 19 dog kennels, many of which have more than one dog or cat in it.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of years, and the number of animals being dumped has greatly increased while adoption numbers have fallen. It’s a balancing act that we all have had to figure out.”

Red Oak has an open admittance shelter. They will not turn away strays or owner surrenders from within their jurisdiction.

“Sometimes we have to stagger owner surrenders in order to keep our shelter population within a manageable number while still helping all we can get back out into new homes or back to their own homes,” Abernathy said. “We do euthanize here because there are times that an animal wouldn’t be safe to put back out into our community, or an animal is critically injured or sick. So we will never be a ‘no kill.’

“Those terms are really being put under the microscope right now. A traditional ‘no kill’ shelter or limited admittance shelter does have some control over what they take in.”

The Red Oak shelter primarily takes in dogs and cats, but Abernathy said small mammals like guinea pigs and rabbits are often housed in the shelter. Chickens, pet birds, and the occasional goat have stayed within their walls. Wildlife can also be something they house while waiting for rehab or relocation.

Abernathy said they all need homes, which are challenging to find today. So, how are they dealing with that problem?

“One adoption at a time! It can be a huge stress for animals and our staff that care for each and every one of them every day. You want to find homes for the animals while also hoping that the adoption will be successful,” she said. “In an age where we can literally get anything we want delivered to our homes and send it back if it isn’t exactly what we wanted, trying to help people understand that animals take commitment and time in order to be the pet they want and need for their family can be difficult to accomplish.

“So, lots of conversation and education. Taking animals to a potential adopter’s home for visits to see if it’s a right fit. She understands that sometimes it just isn’t a good fit and is open to allowing them to try another.

“It can be a long process and takes time. It’s a full-time job in and of itself. We have to have open and creative minds when helping families choose a pet for themselves while also doing everything possible to ensure the animal’s unique needs will be met in their new home.”

Of course, the most challenging part of her job is having to make difficult choices sometimes due to the sheer number of animals needing help.

The most rewarding?

“Overcoming obstacles with my team, Lacie Rogers and David Klein. It makes all the difference in the world to work with people that truly care,” she said. “When we’re able to help an owner find a way to keep their pets instead of surrendering them, and every time we help a homeless animal find the home they so desperately need, we celebrate.

“It has been a great experience working here in Red Oak. Our citizens and city staff have a lot of compassion for animals and for each other, and it’s great to be a part of that.”