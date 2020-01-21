Veloster N Named Most Fun To Drive Car Of The Year

Cars.com Names Hyundai Veloster N Most Fun to Drive Car of the Year

We’re big believers that vehicles are more than a way to get from point A to point B. They should also be fun to drive. Cars.com has named the Hyundai Veloster N the Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year. While we haven’t had a turn yet behind the wheel, its impressive the Veloster N surpassed the 2020 Ford Mustang. This award looks for the model that’s the most fun to drive on or off the racetrack.

“Veloster N offers an exhilarating driving experience for drivers of all skill levels,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “We are elated to receive this award as it recognizes the vehicle’s thrilling drivability and performance from the track to winding canyon roads.”

Designed For Everyday Fun

Hyundai’s high-performance N line-up was developed to make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. Instead of focusing on outright performance numbers, Hyundai emphasizes the N driver’s heartbeats per minute (BPM), rather than revs per minute (RPM). With fun-to-drive character as a top priority, Veloster N has been developed to deliver thrilling cornering ability coupled with everyday sports car drivability and race track capability.

The Veloster N offers a comprehensive degree of exterior, interior and mechanical features at a competitive price point. Mechanically, the Veloster N offers a 2.0-liter, direct-injected turbocharged powerplant. The engine boasts up to an available 275 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450-4,700 RPM. The result equals a responsive, thrilling performance at every RPM range. Furthermore, the Veloster N includes a suite of features normally found in higher-priced sports cars. Features include: Drive Mode Select, Michelin Pilot® Super Sport Tires, rear spoiler and 8” display audio with Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay and Android capabilities, as well as numerous safety features.

Cars.com’s editorial team of automotive experts performs more than 100 in-depth reviews of new vehicles each year. The team also produces thousands of articles for car shoppers to navigate the purchase process. Each car represented on the Best of Awards list excels in three key criteria: quality, innovation and value.

