Camp Anothen Seeking Leaders In Training for Summer

Camp Anothen is looking for Leaders In Training (LIT) for the 2020 summer season.

The Leader In Training program gives teenagers an opportunity to learn unique skills in the outdoors. LITs get a chance to be outside away from technology and get involved in interactions and problem-solving situations. The camp pairs LITs with either a group or in a maintenance position under a supervisor.

In these two positions that are rotated weekly, they will learn from either an experienced counselor what will be required of them and how to engage with the campers and other staff to keep camp running smoothly. The maintenance position gives them an opportunity to explore hands-on work to help with the day-to-day activities and making sure camp is ready for the campers. In each of these rolls they won’t be just a shadow to the counselors and staff, but will have direct experiences all day with campers and other staff. This allows them to learn skills to one day become counselors themselves and lead a group of kids throughout camp. LITs must have a willingness to serve others and an honest heart.

Counselors can be quiet or outgoing

In building a summer camp experience, Camp Anothen is looking for young men and women who want to spend the summer giving of themselves. There are many types of personalities that volunteer out at the summer camp. The camp needs outgoing and center-of-attention types and quiet, behind-the-scenes types. The camp is looking for counselors who love to work with kids and have a passion to make a difference in their lives.

Camp Anothen is a 20-acre outdoor Christian day camp, located at 6350 Newt Patterson Road in Mansfield. The camp serves kids from 4 years old to 12 years old. Outdoor activities offered include kayaking in the pond, capture the flag through the forest, scattered zip lines and much more. Each camp session runs Monday through Friday. There is a $99 enrollment cost in the program that covers the entire summer.

For information about the LIT program and how to sign up, visit www.CampAnothen.org.

Save

Comments

comments