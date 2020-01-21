Main Event Grand Prairie Challenges You To Bowl The Perfect Game

Main Event Perfect 300 Challenge, Winner Gets $100,000

Grand Prairie- How are your bowling skills? If $100,000 was on the line, could you bowl the perfect game? You’ve got some time to polish up your skills, because Main Event’s Perfect 300 Challenge is set for January 27. The first guest to bowl a Perfect 300 at the new Grand Prairie center will win $100,000.

Maybe bowling isn’t your game, no problem, there’s plenty of fun on tap during grand opening week of the Main Event Grand Prairie location. The Main Event Grand Prairie grand opening is Sunday January 26 at noon, with the celebration events running through February 2.

Grand Opening Events At Main Event Grand Prairie

Sunday, Jan. 26: Laser Tag Giveaway – The first 200 guests will receive free laser tag at Main Event Grand Prairie for one year on the first official day of business for the all-new center.

Monday, Jan. 27: Bowl a 300 Challenge – The first guest to bowl a Perfect 300 Game at the new Grand Prairie center will win $100,000.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Pop-a-Shot Challenge – With more than 100 video games in the center, Main Event is offering free games for a year to the guest who can break the high score on one of its most popular games – pop-a-shot.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Climb Over the Hump (Day) – First 200 guests enjoy endless access to Main Event Grand Prairie’s gravity ropes after 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30: Thirsty Thursday – Introducing the signature drink of Main Event Grand Prairie, available for $1 from 9-11 p.m. Limit two drinks per person.

Friday, Jan. 31: Cash Claw Challenge – Stacks of $100 and $500 will be hidden within the crane machine. Guests can play for free to try to walk away with cash.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Go for a Grand – First person to earn 10,000 points wins their choice of any prize from Winner’s Choice.

Sunday, Feb. 2: Big Fun Super SunDAE Challenge – A challenge for the whole family. Finish a Big Fun Super Sundae in less than 15 minutes and get it for FREE!

“Dallas-Fort Worth is our home, it’s where the idea of Main Event originated, so it seemed more than appropriate for us to pull out all the stops in opening our seventh location in the area,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “We are so proud to offer such a unique experience, and to display it in such grand fashion in Grand Prairie. Offering $100,000 to that lucky – I can call it lucky – bowler out there who’s able to bowl a perfect game is just one of the many ways we will continuously thank our loyal guests for supporting us. We couldn’t be prouder to officially be part of the Grand Prairie community and to grow our footprint and impact in the DFW market.”

Main event Grand Prairie hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight. F

