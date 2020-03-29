Value and Utility Mark the 2020 Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue, An Impressive New Model

Hyundai never ceases to amaze me with the value they packin their vehicles. I have yet to meet an auto journalist who has not been impressed with what their new 2020 Hyundai Venue model offers for under $20,000. The Venue I tested recently topped out at $23,405 and it had features that one doesn’t typically find in a vehicle under $30k.

Being a compact, the Venue will also save money at the pump as it averages 32 mpg overall, with 34 highway and 30 during city driving. Of course, the driver won’t be snapping their neck when they hit the gas pedal. The new Venue hides only 121 horses under the hood and manages 112 lbs. ft. of torque, but it will quietly and efficiently get driver and passengers anyplace they want to go.

The eight inch color touchscreen, while not the largest in the industry, is more than adequate to let everyone see all the information. Other features one will enjoy on the base model include smartphone, USB and auxiliary input jacks, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic temperature control and something I have found it absolutely impossible to do without, steering wheel controls for audio and other functions. Another feature that might surprise for this price level is voice control capabilities.

Save

Safety Is Covered In The Venue

Hyundai wants Venue drivers to be able to move up the Hyundai line up when it comes time to get more extravagant vehicles and has equipped the Venue with numerous safety features. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist uses the car’s front-facing camera to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking. A feature many love is standard as well – Lane Keeping Assist. This helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings automatically steering the car if necessary.

My favorite is Blind-Spot Collision Warning so my vehicle “sees” approaching vehicles that may be obscured from view on the highway. Then it warns me they are there so I don’t venture over into their lane.

Should the driver become drowsy there is a standard Driver Attention Warning system which monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to help detect driver fatigue or carelessness. Rear Collision Cross-Traffic Warning helps detect when a vehicle may have entered a car’s rearward path.

All this for under $20,000? The world certainly has changed in terms of features for economical prices. Thank you, Hyundai!

Save

Comments

comments