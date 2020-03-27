Hyundai Opens 11 COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 27, 2020 – Today, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW) and Hyundai Motor America announce expanding COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers to 11 children’s hospitals throughout the U.S. and grants totaling $2.2 million. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a particular threat to children with cancer, many who have compromised immune systems. The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centers provide a safe and efficient way for children who present risk factors to receive the care they need.

Hospitals receiving Hyundai COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing grants are:

1. The Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC Children’s, Orange, CA

2. UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s, Cleveland, OH

3. Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

4. Dana Farber / Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA

5. Seattle Children’s Hospital, Seattle, WA

6. Columbia Medical Center, New York, NY

7. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa, FL

8. Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Aurora, CO

9. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

10. Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX

11. University of Alabama Children’s, Birmingham, AL

“The Hyundai COVID-19 Drive-thru testing grants are designed to get urgent financial support to institutions on the front-line in the fight against the coronavirus” says José Muñoz, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “Children who are diagnosed with cancer are particularly at higher risk. That’s why it was important to us to join forces with several children’s hospitals around the nation to company this threat to the health and well-being of children. We are pleased to expand to 11 institutions nationwide, each with a $200,000 grant.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has tragically impacted the lives of nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. Our society has been challenged with significant consequences to life, happiness and well-being, including the protection of and care for children. Through drive-thru testing, health professionals are able to more quickly and more safely get help to those in need.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers, and to get the most updated list of partnering hospitals, visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org.

