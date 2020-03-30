DART Modifies Schedule Due To COVID-19

Temporary DART Schedule Changes Start 4/6

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) continues to provide transit service while safeguarding its customers and employees in response to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As many in North Texas remain at home under shelter in place orders, DART plans to implement temporary service adjustments for bus and light rail starting Monday, April 6, that reflects current ridership demand.

While DART ridership has fallen since the outbreak, DART remains committed to providing services for North Texas riders who rely on buses and trains to get to jobs, stores and medical appointments. This includes the many transit dependent first responders who continue to keep us safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Service could be adjusted further as the coronavirus situation evolves, but for now DART plans to implement the following temporary service changes:

All bus routes will have service on weekdays except routes 155 and 887. Route 155 customers have access to route 554, and 887 customers have access to GoLink Service.

All light rail service will operate at a 20-minute frequency throughout the day.

All DART Transit Center indoor seating areas will be closed.

No changes are being made to the Dallas Streetcar schedule or weekend bus and light rail service.

More details can be found at www.dart.org/mod or by calling DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111.

To enforce social distancing practices and protect customer and employee well-being, the lobby at DART Headquarters (1401 Pacific Avenue) has been closed to the public, including the DARTmart store and Lost and Found.

Considered an essential infrastructure business and allowed to continue operations during the outbreak, DART is doing everything possible to keep patrons and employees safe.

DART continues to aggressively expand agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus. In addition to standard nightly cleanings, DART vehicles now receive additional cleanings throughout the day.

One of the most effective ways to stop the spread of coronavirus is to drastically reduce your interactions by practicing social distancing with other people.

DART is asking all our customers to:

Maintain a six-foot distance between fellow riders and your DART operator.

Leave an open seat between yourself and other riders when available.

Avoid large groups and public gatherings.

Avoid physical contact with others including handshakes and hugs.

Stay home and avoid public places if you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms.

Passengers can find additional information about the agency’s coronavirus prevention efforts on the DART website at www.dart.org/health.

