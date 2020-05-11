USDA Approves Program to Feed Kids in Texas

USDA Announces Pandemic EBT Approved For Texas
Washington, D.C., May 11, 2020)– U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced Texas and New Jersey have been approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT), a new program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed by President Trump, which provides assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.
Texas and New Jersey will be able to operate Pandemic EBT, a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new EBT benefit to other eligible households to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Texas had approximately 3.6 million children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, or approximately 67% of children in participating schools. For the 2019-2020 school year, New Jersey had approximately 594,000 children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, or approximately 46% of children in participating schools. Previous announcements of approvals for Pandemic EBT include: Michigan, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, Illinois, Alabama, Wisconsin, California, Connecticut, Kansas, Virginia, Maryland, New Mexico, Delaware, Oregon, Maine, North Dakota, West Virginia, Vermont New York, and Pennsylvania.
Under FFCRA, States have the option to submit a plan to the Secretary of Agriculture for providing these benefits to SNAP and non-SNAP households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures. State agencies may operate Pandemic EBT when a school is closed for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation during which the school would otherwise be in session.
Pandemic EBT to Feed Children during COVID-19 National Emergency
- Allow parents and guardians to pick up meals to bring home to their kids;
- Temporarily waive meal times requirements to make it easier to pick up multiple-days’ worth of meals at once;
- Allow meals be served in non-congregate settings to support social distancing;
- Waive the requirement that afterschool meals and snacks served through certain programs be accompanied by educational activities to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus; and
- Allow states, on an individual state-by-state basis, to serve free meals to children in all areas, rather than only those in areas where at least half of students receive free or reduced-price meals.
USDA “Do Right and Feed Everyone”
- Launching a new coronavirus webpage to proactively inform the public about USDA’s efforts to keep children and families fed;
- Providing more than five million meals a week through public-private partnership Meals to You;
- Increasing access to online purchasing by expanding the online purchasing pilot to more than half of all SNAP households;
- Debuting “Meals for Kids” interactive site finder – to help families find meals for children while schools are closed across more than 38,000 locations;
- Allowing states to issue emergency supplemental SNAP benefits totaling more than $2 billion per month to increase recipients’ purchasing power;
- Collecting solutions to feeding children impacted through feedingkids@usda.gov; and
- Providing more than 1,500 administrative flexibilities in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to allow for social distancing.