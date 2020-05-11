253 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 11, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 253 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,123, including 145 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths are being reported today include:

-A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville, and expired in the facility.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and expired in the facility.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 145 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today we tie for the most number of positive cases in Dallas County. The last seven days have been flat. It’s too early to call this a plateau at the peak but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the Governor’s orders reopening businesses. It’s very important that you continue following the tenets of Safer at Home. Avoid crowds. Maintain 6ft distance. Wear a cloth covering when at businesses and on public transportation. Use good hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Save

Comments

comments