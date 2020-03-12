UNT Dallas Extends Spring Break Through March 20

COVID-19 Concerns Lead UNT Dallas To Extend Spring Break

Dallas (March 12, 2020) – The University of North Texas at Dallas and the UNT Dallas College of Law will extend Spring Break through Friday, March 20, due to the rare public health threat of COVID-19. UNT Dallas is focused on protecting the health, safety and well-being of its university community.

UNT Dallas will continue to closely monitor this extremely fluid situation, and will use next week to explore alternative instructional delivery, such as switching in-person classes to an online format in order to protect the health and safety of its students. UNT Dallas also wants to provide its students with the tools to complete the semester successfully, and for its seniors to graduate.

Residents in UNT Dallas’ lone residence hall, Wisdom Hall, have the option of remaining on campus next week. The campus cafeteria and the full-service Starbucks located in the new Student Center will remain open. The on-campus food pantry also will remain open.

“Our approach to this outbreak is focused on protecting the health, safety and well-being of our university community,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. “We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation and keep our campus frequently updated. Our primary obligation is to the health and safety of our students. We also want to provide our students with the tools to complete the semester successfully, and for our seniors to graduate.”

As part of UNT Dallas’ precautionary measures, students, faculty and staff who have recently traveled domestically or internationally, have been asked to self-disclose their travels to the university.

