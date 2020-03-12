CANCELED: World’s ONLY St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza

Mansfield Festival Canceled Out Of Public Health Concerns

From the Pickled Mansfield Society:

2020 World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza is canceled.

With deep sadness, we announce that The World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza has been canceled for 2020.

Threats from the coronavirus pandemic led authorities to call for the cancellation of the event, which was set for March 13-14 in Mansfield.

The Pickle Queens and Pickled Mansfield Society care deeply about our community. We regret that our party will not take place this year, and look forward to seeing all of our friends and supporters in March 2021.

Pickled Mansfield Society

Following a call this afternoon with the Governor’s Office and based on recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Tarrant County Public Health, Mansfield Mayor David Cook has regretfully informed the Pickle Mansfield Society that their event scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

“This cancellation of the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza includes all public events planned for Friday and Saturday in Historic Downtown Mansfield, and is absolutely necessary to protect the safety and welfare of our citizens, our employees and the public at-large,” said Mayor Cook.

The advice from public health officials and the City of Mansfield Office of Emergency Management clearly stated that due to the current public health emergency and based on best infectious disease prevention practices, it is highly recommended that all other large public events in the near future be canceled to prevent the spread of infectious disease within our community.

“Mansfield neighbors have always helped take care of one another – especially our seniors and most vulnerable,” Cook said. “We are disappointed to lose this celebration, but proud to do our part to slow down this virus and save lives. I encourage every person in Mansfield to do what you can to protect yourself from this virus, and then begin to think about how you can help others protect themselves. This is the right thing to do, and we’ll make sure next year’s parade is the best ever.”

City officials are also currently evaluating all upcoming City programs and events at public facilities to determine their status. Information on any future cancellations and postponements will be posted on the City’s official website, mansfieldtexas.gov and on its social media channels. Further information from the State of Texas can be found at dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/.

