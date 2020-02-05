Local FASTSIGNS Honored As Top Performing Center

ARLINGTON, Texas- FASTSIGNS® of South Arlington-Mansfield, a local sign and visual graphics provider, was recognized as a top performing center at the 2020 FASTSIGNS International Convention recently held in Phoenix, Arizona.

Owned by Jody Lamb, FASTSIGNS of South Arlington-Mansfield received the CEO Circle Award, which recognizes the top 25 centers with the highest sales volume in the U.S. and Canada between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

“We are excited to be recognized as a top performing center in the FASTSIGNS network of over 700 locations worldwide,” said Jody Lamb, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of South Arlington-Mansfield. “This award reflects our entire team’s hard work and dedication to helping businesses and organizations solve their visual communications challenges in our community every day.”

The center has been serving the area for over 25 years. It is located at 1140 W Bardin Rd., Suite 100 and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Whether you need a banner for a special event, or signs for your business, FASTSIGNS is able to help with your personal or business sign needs.

“We thank our customers for their support and look forward to further helping companies of all sizes achieve their goals using comprehensive signs and visual graphics,” Jody Lamb said.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® of South Arlington-Mansfield is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company that provides comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes—across all industries—to help them attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables, digital signage and marketing materials.

