TX House Recognizes Ellis County Emergency Management for COVID-19 Response

House Resolution 991 Presented To Ellis County Emergency Management

Ellis County, TX – In May, then-state representative Jake Ellzey sponsored House Resolution 991 to commend the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management and other community leaders for their service to fellow citizens in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those recognized in Emergency Management are Emergency Coordinator Samantha Pickett, Administrative Planner Ralph Mulvany, and Emergency Specialist Brian Davis. Recently, Ellzey personally presented the resolution to County Judge Todd Little.

“One of the major roles of a County Judge is to guide the community through disaster situations,” said Judge Little, “but that job would not be possible without the excellent and dedicated service of our Emergency Management team. They are the ones who bridged the gap between Texas DSHS and Baylor Scott & White to establish our vaccine hub, and they are the ones who continually track the stats to ensure that our healthcare workers and elected officials can make the best decisions possible. We owe a great debt of gratitude to Samantha, Ralph, and Brian.”

“Our office sincerely appreciates the team work and collaboration from our federal, state, and local jurisdiction leaders,” said Pickett, “as well as our Local Health Authority, front-line workers, community members, and volunteers in Ellis County. It has taken the whole community to come together and work towards a solution to the challenges of the pandemic we have all endured. We are proud to be a part of something greater than ourselves. In addition, we are blessed to have the support of Judge Little and the County Commissioners to effectively respond to the constantly-evolving COVID-19 information and tirelessly guide our local jurisdictions, long-term care facilities, hospitals, ISD’s, non-profits, and other dedicated organizations through the pandemic. Because of their support, we were able to provide local businesses and nonprofits with the Economic Recovery Grant, as well as provide organizations with personal protective equipment, adequate virus testing, and ultimately, the public-private partnership that administered the Vaccine Hub.”

H.R. 991 commends Pickett for “ably [leading] the Ellis County Emergency Management team,” and the resolution credits Emergency Management and other officials for being “a source of guidance and relief to area residents.” Additionally, H.R. 991 recognizes Dr. Leigh Nordstrom – Ellis County’s local health authority – as well as first responders, medical personnel, and volunteer organizations throughout the county for their instrumental role in serving fellow citizens in spite of “immense burdens on our communities.”

The House resolution concludes that “residents of Ellis County have been indeed fortunate to count so many selfless and committed leaders among their fellow citizens.”