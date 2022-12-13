TRAFFIC ALERT: VARIOUS LANE, RAMP CLOSURES ON SH 183 THIS WEEK IN IRVING

Facebook

IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:

Eastbound State Highway 183 (SH 183) will close between Loop 12 to Grauwyler Road from 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The eastbound SH 183 frontage road will close between Carl Road and Loop 12 from 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Carl Road exit ramp on westbound SH 183 will close from 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and will continue nightly through Thursday morning, Dec. 15.

The eastbound SH 183 frontage road will close between Maryland Road and Grauwyler Road from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Signed detours will be in place, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors.

This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project reconstructing the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated for overall completion in spring 2024, weather permitting.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Kendall Kirkham Sloan at Kendall.Sloan@txdot.gov or (214) 320-4403.