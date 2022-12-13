Applications for Cedar Hill ISD’s “Choose Your Seat” Are Open Through January 31, 2023

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) has several choice programs, and applications are open through January 31, 2023.

For more information, log on to chisd.net/chooseyourseat

Among the programs are the Pre-K-12 Collegiate Pathway, which starts at Collegiate Prep Elementary and goes through Collegiate Academy Middle School and Collegiate High School.

Graduates of this program will earn an Associate’s Degree when they receive their high school diploma.

Bray Elementary has an outstanding Fine Arts Program, and Lake Ridge Elementary has a Montessori Program for its scholars.

Cedar Hill High School opened Early College Academy (ECA) in recent years, where scholars can earn an Associate’s Degree, while still studying on the Cedar Hill High School Campus.

Acceptance to these programs will be confirmed on February 10, 2023, followed by Information Meetings, the week of February 20, 2023.

CHISD is an open enrollment district, and applicants are not required to live in the city of Cedar Hill or CHISD boundaries to apply for the Choose Your Seat Programs.