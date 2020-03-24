Children’s Medical Center Dallas Receives $2.8 Million In Funds

Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced that the Children’s Medical Center Dallas has been awarded $2,880,612 from the U.S. Department of Health And Human Services for the Children’s Graduate Medical Education Program.

“In our current times, it is more critical now than ever that we support and expand our medical workforce to meet the needs of our public health emergencies. I am proud to announce this $2,880,612 grant for the Graduate Medical Education Program at the Children’s Medical Center Dallas,” said Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. “This funding will support the next generation of medical professionals treating our children, and I applaud the exponential benefits that this grant will generate.”

Children’s Health is the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, providing a full spectrum of health care services—from daily wellness to specialty visits and critical care. Holding eight disease-specific care certifications from The Joint Commission, Children’s Health has been consistently named one of the nation’s top pediatric providers by U.S. News & World Report. The Children’s Health system includes two full-service hospitals,

Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Children’s Medical Center Plano, Our Children’s House inpatient rehabilitation hospital, multiple specialty center and rehabilitation facilities, physician services and the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern.

Congresswoman Johnson Announces $1.6 Million in Federal Funding for ChildCareGroup

Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced that ChildCareGroup has been awarded $1,668,020 from the U.S. Department of Health And Human Services for Head Start Projects.

“It is vital that we support our childcare professionals who develop and implement programs dedicated to helping families across North Texas,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “I am thrilled to announce that $1,668,020 in new grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will help ChildCareGroup continue offering comprehensive programs essential in addressing new challenges like COVID-19.”

ChildCareGroup works to end the cycle of intergenerational poverty in our community by utilizing the research-based Two-Generation Approach that links our high-quality early childhood education programs with other core programs and services that help families increase self-sufficiency.

