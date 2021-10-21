Tour a Magnificent “Monster Mansion” this Halloween!

Facebook

The Munster Mansion In Waxahachie

Need something cool and scary to do this Halloween Season?

Visit the Munster Mansion!

Located in Waxahachie, the Munster Mansion is the proud home and hard work of Sandra and Charles McKee. The mansion is a replica of the house used in “The Munsters” 60’s sitcom show. It has been painstakingly recreated room by room, through watching and re-watching footage from the show.

“Our goal is to spread our passion with the general public of the Munster Television series and share our hard work and dedication to building the Munster Mansion,” says the couple.

Authentic Items & Replicas On Display

Many pieces in the house are from the show or exact matches of items from the show. “This is a living work,” explains the McKees, “so each year more detail is added, and more items collected to make the mansion as exact as it can be.”

The McKees admit, “It was a challenging project, as there were no plans or blueprints to go by.” The house was completely designed using the show footage. “Living in the Munster Mansion is a dream come true for us.”

Nearly 15,000 people have “liked” the Munster Mansion’s Facebook page.

History of “The Munsters”

Of course, The Munsters TV show is a classic. The series originally aired on Thursday at 7:30 pm on CBS from September 24, 1964, to May 12, 1966. In 1965 it was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series but lost to The Rogues.

The idea of a family of comical monsters was first suggested to Universal Studios by animator Bob Clampett, who developed the idea from 1943 to 1945 as a series of cartoons. The project did not take off until mid-1963 when a similar idea about a “weird but honest family,” was submitted to Universal Studios by “Rocky & Bullwinkle” writers Allan Burns and Chris Hayward. The proposal was later handed to writers Norm Liebman and Ed Haas, and although it was popular, the TV show only ran for two seasons on CBS, with 72 episodes filmed. The show was filmed in black and white because the producers didn’t want to spend more money to produce it in color.

The sitcom depicting the home life of a family of benign monsters starring Fred Gwynne as a Frankenstein’s monster-type head-of-the-household Herman Munster, Yvonne DeCarlo as his loving, vampire wife, Lily Munster, and Al Lewis as Grandpa, the over-the-hill vampire who relishes talking about the “good old days.”

Other popular “family” shows at the time included The Addams Family, Bewitched, The Lucy Show, Gilligan’s Island, and Green Acres.

Private Mansion Tours Available

“Munsters” fan John Rhodes, now 39, a Waxahachie resident, says, “I have been to the Munster Mansion a few times. The first time was back in 2013 or so – it was for a benefit for a children’s charity. I loved the show – watched it with my grandpa. I always liked creepy stuff and scary movies. Not that “The Munsters” was scary.” He added: “I was planning on taking my kiddo, Paxton, who just turned 12, this month.”

Private mansion tours are available for up to four people for $120 and $30 per person after that. Murder Mysteries are also held monthly at the Munster Mansion. These include a tour of the mansion along with a three-hour Murder Mystery complete with wine and hors d’oeuvres. Dressing in costume is encouraged. These events are purposely limited to about ten guests so everyone can participate.

To book you tour or Murder Mystery, email: [email protected] or [email protected] or call 469-305-0033 to set up your tour. The mansion is private property, so no “drop in” tours are available.