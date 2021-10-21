Moody Gardens Presents Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show

Facebook

One of A Kind Holiday Show Experience

Galveston, Texas (October 21, 2021) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Moody Gardens announces an all-new, one-of-a-kind holiday show experience and hotel packages for the ideal festive island getaway. Be prepared to be astonished this holiday season with brand new circus performers as Moody Gardens rings in the holidays with Lone Star Circus’ “Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show”.

This original one-hour Christmas spectacular is fun for the entire family and features a cast of international circus and variety performers. Witness the inconceivable feats of acrobats, the amazing artistry of aerialists, endearing antics of four-legged performers, the awe-inspiring and incredible strength of hand-to-hand balancers and much more. Be up-close and personal with the action-packed lineup of impressive circus performers.

Three Different Show Formats

Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show opens December 17 and runs through December 30. With three different show formats, guests can choose whether they would like to attend a Dinner, Matinee or Evening Show. The Dinner Show will be December 17, 18, 24 and 25. The Dinner Shows are sure to provide great family entertainment along with a fabulous dinner. The December 19, 22 and 29 afternoon Matinee Shows offer concessions. Afterwards spend the evening enjoying other holiday activities on the Moody Gardens property. Evening Shows on December 20, 21, 23, 27, 28 and 30 feature the same performance and provides concession options without dinner.

Moody Gardens Festival of Lights

Tickets are on sale now at MoodyChristmasShow.com. The Matinee Show prices range from $39 – $59 for adults, $25 – $45 for children and $0 – $45 for infants. Evening Show prices range from $39 – $59 for adults, $25 – $45 for children and $0 – $45 for infants. Dinner Show prices are $79 – $119 for adults, $49 – $89 for children and $0 – $89 for infants. All tickets include free admission to Moody Gardens Festival of Lights. FOL is the Gulf Coast’s largest holiday lighting event including a mile-long trail of holiday lights, music, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa with s’mores. This year there are even more lights than before!

Admission to the show can also be purchased as a hotel package for couples or families. Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show hotel packages start at $355 and include admission to the Festival of Lights.

“This show offers all of the holiday wonder, sparkle and entertainment we all appreciate during this special time of year,” said Moody Gardens Hotel General Manager Leon Garrison. “It’s definitely a memorable experience the whole family will enjoy”.

For more information call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.