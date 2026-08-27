The Sound of Music Opens at Broadway Dallas Sept. 8

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The Sound of Music presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park from September 8-20, as part of the 2026/2027 Broadway Dallas Series. Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, this critically acclaimed North American tour honors the 65th anniversary of the musical’s original stage debut.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing [email protected].

The Sound of Music National Tour

Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, the smash-hit musical classic will transport the next generation of theatergoers to the hills of Austria, captivating audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music. For more information, please visit SoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar®-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

This production is directed by Jack O’Brien (2024 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home). The design and production team is comprised of Douglas Schmidt, Set Design (Tony Award nominee: The Front Page, Into the Woods); Jane Greenwood, Costume Design (2014 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), Natasha Katz, Lighting Design (Eight-time Tony Award winner: Sweeney Todd, MJ The Musical, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, An American in Paris); Kai Harada, Sound Design (Dead Outlaw, A Wonderful World, Merrily We Roll Along); Andy Einhorn, Musical Supervisor (Gypsy, Carousel, Hello, Dolly!); Tom Watson, Hair/Wig Design (Spamalot, Harmony, Parade); and Casting by The Telsey Office – Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Rashad Naylor, CSA. Executive producers are Sean Patrick Flahaven for Concord Theatricals and Trinity Wheeler for NETworks Presentations.

According to director O’Brien, “A few years ago, I was part of a group of collaborative artists who, almost inadvertently, stumbled on original conceptions for the stage mounting of THE SOUND OF MUSIC that had never found their way into production. We felt as if we were awakening Sleeping Beauty herself, and the results exposed a version of this classic virtually unknown before, and yet more dramatic, more detailed, more rapturous and more touching than any we had experienced.

“It is with extreme enthusiasm and a keen sense of anticipation those same artists once more return to complete the work we began, and give this most beloved of all musicals the creative facelift it deserves. We truly believe the original authors would be thrilled,” he adds. “And we believe you will be, too!”

Facts and Figures for THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The original Broadway production (1959) won five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Original Cast Album won the GRAMMY Award. National Tour, 2015-2019 Toured the US and Canada for four seasons, played 224 cities and 1,099 performances, Seen by more than 2 million theatergoers.

Tens of thousands of productions worldwide, with over 500 professional, amateur and school productions each year in North America alone. The motion picture (1965) won five Academy Awards including Best Picture. One of the most successful movie musicals in history and top-grossing films of all time. The Music: Decades of popular artists have recorded songs from THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Soundtrack ranked as Billboard’s #2 Greatest Album of All Time. THE SOUND OF MUSIC motion picture soundtrack drives more than 55MM+ streams in the U.S. every year.

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theater with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as our annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 25-time Tony Award winner John Gore (Owner & CEO), Broadway Across America pioneered the Broadway subscription touring model and is a leading presenter of the first-class productions across more than 45 North American markets. Since inception, Broadway Across America has produced and/or invested in hundreds of Broadway, touring Broadway, and international productions that have won countless Tony awards and introduced millions of fans to the power of live theater.