DQ Fans Can Enjoy a FREE Hungr-Buster September 14-18

BEDFORD, Texas (September 11, 2026) – DQ restaurants in Texas are serving up a Lone Star State-sized deal for National Cheeseburger Day September 18. From September 14 – 18, DQ fans can enjoy a FREE Hungr-Buster® with cheese with a purchase of $1 or more at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. The offer is available exclusively through the DQ App.
A longtime Texas favorite, the Hungr-Buster includes a quarter-pound burger with cheese topped with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onion, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard. The Hungr-Buster with cheese features a classic combination of fresh ingredients that delivers mouthwatering flavors.
Because everything is bigger in Texas, including the celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, DQ restaurants in Texas are stretching the celebration across five days, giving fans plenty of time to enjoy a FREE Hungr-Buster with cheese.
“DQ restaurants in Texas have been serving up the iconic Hungr-Buster for the last 50 years,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “This National Cheeseburger Day, we’re celebrating this longtime menu staple by treating our DQ fans to a Hungr-Buster with cheese on the house.”
In addition to taking advantage of the National Cheeseburger Day deal, fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with a Blizzard Treat from the Fall Blizzard Treat Collection which features the NEW! Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat or the fan favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat.
For more than 79 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, X or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.
About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council
There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.