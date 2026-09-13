DQ Fans Can Enjoy a FREE Hungr-Buster September 14-18

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BEDFORD, Texas (September 11, 2026) – DQ restaurants in Texas are serving up a Lone Star State-sized deal for National Cheeseburger Day September 18. From September 14 – 18, DQ fans can enjoy a FREE Hungr-Buster® with cheese with a purchase of $1 or more at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. The offer is available exclusively through the DQ App.

A longtime Texas favorite, the Hungr-Buster includes a quarter-pound burger with cheese topped with crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onion, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard. The Hungr-Buster with cheese features a classic combination of fresh ingredients that delivers mouthwatering flavors.

Because everything is bigger in Texas, including the celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, DQ restaurants in Texas are stretching the celebration across five days, giving fans plenty of time to enjoy a FREE Hungr-Buster with cheese.

“DQ restaurants in Texas have been serving up the iconic Hungr-Buster for the last 50 years,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “This National Cheeseburger Day, we’re celebrating this longtime menu staple by treating our DQ fans to a Hungr-Buster with cheese on the house.”

In addition to taking advantage of the National Cheeseburger Day deal, fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with a Blizzard Treat from the Fall Blizzard Treat Collection which features the NEW! Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat or the fan favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat.