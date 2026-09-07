Dallas Restaurants Offer State Fair-style Fried Foods

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Several Dallas restaurants are featuring Fair-style foods and beverages inspired by the creative menus at the State Fair of Texas. They’re inviting Fair food fans to enjoy their favorite menu items without the crowds.

Burger Schmurger, the cult-favorite East Dallas burger spot known for its smashburgers, nostalgic neighborhood atmosphere and creative monthly specials, with details on the restaurant’s September Burger of the Month, The Big Tex. Available throughout September, The Big Tex brings the flavors of the State Fair of Texas to Burger Schmurger, giving Dallasites a way to get their fair food fix without the heat, crowds or parking.

The over-the-top burger features a double smashburger, corn dog, Texas chili, queso, butter lettuce, red onion, Roma tomatoes and a glazed donut, all for $14. Available September 1–30, during regular business hours: Sunday–Wednesday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; and Thursday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Burger Schmurger is located at 718 N. Buckner Blvd., Suite 100 in Dallas.

Luckys Oak Lawn Offers

Nothing says Texas quite like the fried-food delicacies sold each year at the State Fair of Texas. Several Dallas restaurants are joining the fun with limited time menus based on Fair faves. While this year’s Big Tex Choice Award winners include Burger Chop Tater Tacos, Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog, Tropical Coco Fresca and Berry Me in Matcha, there are long lines every year for a simpler fair food: corn dogs.

To celebrate the 2026 fair, Luckys, Oak Lawn’s favorite diner, will offer State Fair Corn Dogs – two corn dogs served with fries for $10.99. The restaurant will also offer Funnel Cake Ale from Community Brewing for $5.50. The deals will be available during the run of the State Fair – Sept. 25 through Oct. 18. Luckys Dallas is located at 3531 Oak Lawn, phone 214-522-3500.

Maple Leaf Diner Fair-style Menu

A limited-time lineup of over-the-top Fair-inspired eats and drinks is available Sept. 8-Oct. 18. Known for its generous portions and creative takes on comfort food, the Dallas diner is leaning into all things fried, cheesy and nostalgic with new specials inspired by the flavors of the fair.

The menu includes Buffalo Fried Cheese Curd 5-Cheese Grilled Cheese – $12.99: Fried white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Buffalo sauce with pepper jack, Swiss, American and mozzarella cheeses between Texas toast. Carnival Burger – $15.99: A beef burger topped with a breaded and fried block of cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce and mayo on a homemade bun, finished with a corn dog skewer. Fried Pickles – $9.99: Breaded dill pickle chips served with dill sauce.

Fried Oreos – $8.99: Classic Oreos fried until golden and finished with powdered sugar.

Cotton Candy Mimosa – $8: Champagne topped with cotton candy for a colorful State Fair-inspired twist. Churros and Cream Soda – $8: Dr Pepper with brown sugar, cinnamon and caramel, topped with soft whip, caramel drizzle and a mini churro chip.

Maple Bacon Iced Latte – $8.50: Returning by popular demand, this iced espresso and milk drink is flavored with maple syrup and topped with whipped cream, maple drizzle and crispy bacon bits.

Maple Leaf Diner is located at 12817 Preston Road in Dallas; phone 214-434-1626.