Steve Martin Memorial CASI Chili Cook-off Sept. 12-13

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The inaugural Steve Martin Memorial CASI Chili Cook-off, in honor of the late Duncanville Chamber President/CEO, takes place the weekend of Sept. 12-13 at the American Legion Post 424.

The community is invited to come out to enjoy a weekend of chili, community, and entertainment, while showing their support for our first responders, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat., Sept. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., Sept. 13. This inaugural Duncanville Chamber of Commerce event is presented by Republic Services, and will be held at American Legion Post 424, 3940 South Ledbetter Drive in Dallas.

Chamber Co-chair Jennifer Pennebaker said, “There was nothing Steve loved more than supporting the first responders who lay everything on the line for us. He lived his life with a deep sense of duty, warmth, and community spirit. As we gather on September 12th for this inaugural cook-off, we will feel his absence deeply, but we also feel his incredible legacy guiding us. This event is our love letter to Steve—a way to channel his immense passion into supporting the heroes he championed every single day.”

Cro-Tex Outlaw Country Band Performs

Live musical entertainment by Cro-Tex, Outlaw Country-Texas Proud band playing “classic hits & rowdy originals,” (the winning band from 2026 Duncanville Bloomfest’s Battle of the Bands), will start Sat. afternoon at 4:30 p.m., with another set from 6:30-8 p.m.

Four sponsorship levels are available for the event that benefits our first responders at the Duncanville Police Department and Duncanville Fire Department. Level 1: The Five-Alarm Chief (title sponsor) for $2,000 has been sold to Republic Services. They will present the People’s Choice and/or Best First Responder Chii and CASI trophies on stage.

Level 2: The Captain’s Table (two available slots at $1,000 each); prime tent location, spot on Judges panel, reserved table for six; logo on T-shirt and banner; free cook-off team entry, and more. Level 3: The Siren & Spice, 15 available slots; $500 investment. Reserved table for six in event hall, logo on marketing material, and six tasting wristbands. Level 4: Bucket Brigade community supporter-($250, unlimited spaces). Name listed on Wall of Heroes banner, on event marketing materials, two tasting wristbands.

Additional Event Sponsorships

The Extinguisher ($200-sponsor sour cream/cheese station (to put out the fire). Name on event marketing material. Sponsor a Shift (two available at $200), cover cost of meals for a shift of ono-duty first responders unable to attend; name on event marketing material. Trophy Sponsorship ($200 covers cost of Cook-off trophies, name on marketing material. Music Sponsorship ($200, three available, covers entertainment in event hall. Name on event marketing material.

Registration fee for chili cooks is $30. CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) sanctioned cook-offs are highly competitive, charity-focused events where cooks compete to earn points for the legendary Terlingua International Chili Championship. Every cook must follow uniform preparation rules.

Sponsorship packages and registration are available at the Duncanville Chamber (duncanvillechamber.org); or contact [email protected]. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Duncanville Police Department and Duncanville Fire Department.

For more information about the Steve Martin Memorial CASI Chili Cook-off, please contact Kyle Pennebaker at 214-929-4969 or [email protected]; or Jennifer Pennebaker at 214-642-0549, [email protected].