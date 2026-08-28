Hat Creek Burger Company Offers Miami-Inspired Cuban Sandwich

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Hat Creek Burger Company is bringing the flavors of The Magic City to Texas with the debut of its new limited-time Cuban Sandwich. The Cubano is available for four weeks beginning Aug. 23 in celebration of National Cuban Sandwich Day.

The Hat Creek team traveled to Miami to experience the city’s Cuban culture firsthand, exploring beloved restaurants, bakeries and neighborhood institutions across the city. The result is the Classic Cubano that brings together bold, savory flavors built on toasted Cuban-style bread, layered with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, tangy pickles, and crispy pork belly breaded in Hat Creek’s signature seasoned gluten-free flour. The delicious sandwich is finished with Mojo Sauce and Happy Sauce for a Texas twist.

Cubano Sandwich at Hat Creek Burger Company

“Every great sandwich has a story, and we wanted ours to begin in the place that’s known for doing it best,” said Drew Gressett, CEO of Hat Creek Burger Company. “After tasting our way through Miami, we came home inspired to create a version that honors the classic while adding the quality ingredients and Texas flair our guests expect from Hat Creek.”

Guests can experience this Texas take on the iconic Cuban Sandwich starting at $11.99 for a limited time at all 26 Hat Creek locations systemwide. My husband and I tried two Cubano sandwiches picked up from Hat Creek Burger Company’s Mansfield location last night, and can vouch for their authenticity. We dipped our Cubanos in some spicy Hat Creek signature sauce for even more flavor.

Known for its craveable burgers and fun outdoor playgrounds, Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand has an unwavering commitment to do things right and with a Texas flair. With 26 locations across Texas, Hat Creek Burger Company is a place for good food, fun and community fellowship. For more information, or to find your nearest Hat Creek location, visit hatcreekburgers.com. Better hurry, since the yummy Cubano Sandwich is a limited time special offer that only runs through Sept. 20.