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Home News Cities Hat Creek Burger Company Offers Miami-Inspired Cuban Sandwich

Hat Creek Burger Company Offers Miami-Inspired Cuban Sandwich

By
Jo Ann Holt
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Cubano sandwich
Photo courtesy Hat Creek Burger Company

Hat Creek Burger Company is bringing the flavors of The Magic City to Texas with the debut of its new limited-time Cuban Sandwich. The Cubano is available for four weeks beginning Aug. 23 in celebration of National Cuban Sandwich Day.

The Hat Creek team traveled to Miami to experience the city’s Cuban culture firsthand, exploring beloved restaurants, bakeries and neighborhood institutions across the city. The result is the Classic Cubano that brings together bold, savory flavors built on toasted Cuban-style bread, layered with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, tangy pickles, and crispy pork belly breaded in Hat Creek’s signature seasoned gluten-free flour. The delicious sandwich is finished with Mojo Sauce and Happy Sauce for a Texas twist.

Cubano Sandwich at Hat Creek Burger Company

“Every great sandwich has a story, and we wanted ours to begin in the place that’s known for doing it best,” said Drew Gressett, CEO of Hat Creek Burger Company. “After tasting our way through Miami, we came home inspired to create a version that honors the classic while adding the quality ingredients and Texas flair our guests expect from Hat Creek.”

hat creek Cubanos
Photo courtesy Hat Creek Burger Company

Guests can experience this Texas take on the iconic Cuban Sandwich starting at $11.99 for a limited time at all 26 Hat Creek locations systemwide. My husband and I tried two Cubano sandwiches picked up from Hat Creek Burger Company’s Mansfield location last night, and can vouch for their authenticity. We dipped our Cubanos in some spicy Hat Creek signature sauce for even more flavor.

Known for its craveable burgers and fun outdoor playgrounds, Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand has an unwavering commitment to do things right and with a Texas flair. With 26 locations across Texas, Hat Creek Burger Company is a place for good food, fun and community fellowship. For more information, or to find your nearest Hat Creek location, visit hatcreekburgers.com. Better hurry, since the yummy Cubano Sandwich is a limited time special offer that only runs through Sept. 20.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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