2026 State Fair of Texas Unveils Merchandise Collection

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The State Fair of Texas® recently unveiled its 2026 official merchandise collection, featuring fan-favorite traditions, new collaborations, and plenty of Texas-sized fun. The collection includes apparel for adults and kids, home goods, and limited-edition keepsakes, available online now at BigTexStore.com and at seven locations across the fairgrounds during the Fair’s 24-day run, September 25 through October 18.

For more than a decade, the State Fair has partnered with Texas-based Kitty Keller Designs to create its highly collectible annual holiday ornament. Since 2013, these handcrafted cloisonné ornaments have become a must-have keepsake for Fair fans and collectors, often selling out before the Fair closes. Collectors can explore the full collection of past designs here.

State Fair Partner True Brvnd(TM)

The State Fair is thrilled to once again partner with Dallas-based lifestyle brand True Brvnd™, with returning favorites and exciting new additions to this year’s lineup. Known for disruptive drops and a loyal following, True Brvnd will re-release the limited-edition “Howdy” hat on Opening Day, September 25, available only on-site at the State Fair of Texas. Additional True Brvnd pieces, including new hat styles and an all-new “Take Me to the Fair” shirt, will be available at truebrvnd.com.

New this year, Fairgoers can channel the most iconic cowboy in the Lone Star State with the new Instant Big Tex T-Shirt, a fun and playful addition to this year’s merchandise collection, designed to give you Big Tex’s signature look in an instant, down to the Cavender’s® Boot City logo. This one-of-a-kind shirt lets Fairgoers channel their favorite 55-foot-tall Texan all year long. Whether you’re sporting it around the Fairgrounds or showing off your State Fair pride at home, the Instant Big Tex T-Shirt is sure to turn heads and bring Texas-sized personality to any outfit. Available in both adult and youth sizes.

Fans Show Off Big Tex Spirit

“The State Fair of Texas’ 2026 merchandise collection showcases a mix of fan-favorite items and returning collaborations that Fairgoers can look forward to as Opening Day approaches,” said Jennifer Schuder, senior vice president of customer engagement. “This year’s collection truly captures the spirit and pride of the State Fair in a variety of ways, with something for every Fairgoer to enjoy and take home.”

The merchandise line is brought to life each year through the State Fair’s partnership with Legends Global™ Merchandise, a leader in retail and merchandising solutions. Proceeds from merchandise sales directly support the Fair’s nonprofit mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement.

Fairgoers are encouraged to shop early and show their Big Tex spirit, whether grabbing gear now at BigTexStore.com or exploring the full collection in person during the Fair’s 24-day run, September 25 through October 18. From longtime collectibles to new collaborations, the 2026 merchandise collection offers plenty of ways to keep the State Fair of Texas home magic alive year-round, while supporting the Fair’s nonprofit mission.