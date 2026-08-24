Taco Bueno Celebrates Two Years of “Tacos with a Purpose” with a Free Taco

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Taco Bueno is celebrating the second anniversary of its Tacos with a Purpose charitable initiative by rewarding guests who give back.

On August 25—Taco Tuesday– guests who round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at participating Taco Bueno locations will receive a free Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco. The brand’s newest craveable sensation features crispy fried chicken topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cool ranch and Mike’s Hot Honey ($3.99 value). The limited-time promotion recognizes two years of customer generosity that has raised more than $740,000 for organizations serving survivors of domestic violence throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Since launching in 2024, Tacos with a Purpose has invited guests to round up every purchase, with 100% of those donations benefiting nonprofit organizations that provide shelter, advocacy and critical support services. 125 Taco Bueno restaurants throughout Texas and Oklahoma participate in the program, making it easy for guests to support local organizations while enjoying their favorite menu items.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Tacos with a Purpose has become over the past two years,” said Dani Perales, director of marketing and innovation at Taco Bueno. “It’s inspiring to see how small acts of generosity can create a lasting impact. Thanks to the continued support of our guests, we’ve been able to support two incredible organizations that are making a real difference in our communities. Every time someone rounds up, they’re helping change lives, and we hope this milestone inspires even more people to join us and make an impact.”

Tacos With a Purpose Funds

Funds raised through Tacos with a Purpose directly benefit two organizations dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by domestic violence:

• The Family Place in Texas received $455,000 from the round-up campaign. One of the largest family violence service providers in Texas, The Family Place serves approximately 40,000 individuals for free annually in both English and Spanish. It offers emergency shelter, counseling, legal services, education and other trauma-informed programs designed to help survivors rebuild their lives. The organization also operates one of the state’s few domestic violence shelters with an on-site pet kennel for clients and Texas’ only shelter for men and children escaping domestic violence.

• Palomar in Oklahoma received $260,000 from the round-up campaign. Serving more than 30,000 clients since opening in 2017, Palomar provides comprehensive services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking, child abuse and elder abuse. Resources include emergency transportation, protective order assistance, housing and utility support, counseling, recovery programs and other wraparound services through partnerships with community agencies across Oklahoma City.

• An additional $25,000 was donated through Taco Bueno corporate.

“At the Family Place, we know the essential role that community support plays in ending the cycle of violence,” said Tiffany Tate, CEO of The Family Place. “Taco Bueno’s Tacos with a Purpose initiative has been a tremendous force for good over the last two years, helping us provide over 4,500 nights of shelter for our clients. We are deeply grateful for this incredible partnership and the thousands of Taco Bueno guests who have joined us in our mission to prevent and end family violence.”

Taco Bueno Initiatives

Beyond fundraising, Taco Bueno is committed to increasing awareness and access to help. Hotline information and resources are available in restaurant restrooms and at points of sale, while team members receive training on connecting individuals with domestic violence support services. Through its parent company, Taco Bueno has implemented a zero-tolerance workplace violence policy and partnered with The Family Place to establish a comprehensive domestic violence workplace policy that supports employees and survivors across all brands.

At Taco Bueno, we believe in the power of community and the transformative impact of collective compassion. With ‘Tacos with a Purpose,’ our mission is to unite our customers and team in support of an organization dedicated to aiding those affected by domestic abuse. As part of this initiative, we are committed to providing support not only to organizations aiding those affected by domestic abuse but also to our Taco Bueno employees and customers. Through charitable donations and the simple act of rounding up purchases, we aim to create a positive change. Together, let’s build a community where every taco enjoyed becomes a symbol of hope, love, and support for those in need. Join us in making a difference, one taco at a time.

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 140 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.