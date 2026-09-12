Q&A With Kecia Wright, Midlothian Heritage High School Assistant Principal

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas provides students with opportunities and experiences to help shape their future. Kecia Wright, Assistant Principal at Midlothian Heritage High School, credits them for helping guide her on the path from Club kid to becoming an assistant principal.

Q: How did your experiences growing up influence your decision to become an educator?

A: As a student, I was exposed to teachers who challenged me academically and helped me see what was possible for my future. Those experiences also helped me recognize how important it is for students to feel seen, supported and valued.

Kecia Wright Midlothian Heritage HS Assistant Principal

Those experiences stayed with me and ultimately shaped the type of educator I wanted to become. I wanted to create opportunities for students, challenge them to reach their potential, and be someone who could make a meaningful difference in their educational experience.

Q: What does it mean to you to now work in education and help students in your own community?

A: Having worked in several school districts across the DFW area, one of the things I value most about being an educator is the opportunity to work with young people from so many different backgrounds and communities. I love being able to see the potential in students, sometimes even before they are able to see it in themselves.

There is something incredibly rewarding about helping a young person recognize their strengths, discover what they are capable of, and begin to imagine what is possible for their future. No matter which community I have served, that has remained one of the most meaningful parts of this work for me.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Q: What role did Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas play in your education?

A: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas played a significant role in my education, and riding the Boys & Girls Club van every day was a big part of that experience.

There was a special connection among those of us who rode the van because we understood each other’s experience. We knew what it was like to get up early, ride the van to school, and then get back on the van at the end of the day. And when we returned to the Boys & Girls Club, many of us stayed there until our parents got off work and could pick us up. During that time, we weren’t just waiting—we were building relationships with other kids and participating in the programs and activities the Club provided.

Looking back, I realize how much that community contributed to my childhood. The Boys & Girls Club gave me a sense of connection and belonging with other young people who understood where I came from and what that experience was like. I think having that community was an important part of shaping who I am today.

Importance of Community Connections

Q: Is there anything else about your experience that you think is important to share?

A: I think what stands out to me most is that, as a child, I didn’t fully understand the significance of the opportunity I had. I was simply getting up, getting on the Boys & Girls Club van, going to school, and doing what I was supposed to do. It wasn’t until I became an adult, especially an educator, that I really began to understand the impact those experiences had on my life.

The Boys & Girls Club kept me connected to community. There were people there whose lives and experiences looked very much like mine, and there were also people whose experiences were completely different. But those differences didn’t matter when we were playing a game of pool or foursquare, doing art in the library, or participating in one of the many activities the Club offered. We found ways to connect and simply be kids together.

Now I realize how important both of those experiences were. I learned that exposure can change what a young person believes is possible, but I also learned the importance of connection, community, and having a place where you belong. Those are lessons I have carried with me throughout my life and, especially, into my work as an educator.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of our Club members. For more information, please visit bgcdallas.org.