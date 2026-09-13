State Fair Unveils 40 More New Foods and Beverages

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The State Fair of Texas has unveiled 40 more new food and beverage options for this year’s Fair, Sept. 25-Oct. 18. We’ve already told you about the 10 finalists for Big Tex Choice Awards, but here’s a rundown of 40 more new menu items sure to whet your Fair food appetite.

On Sept. 9, colleague Chris Waits and I attended the new foods tasting event at the Tower Building earlier this week, so let’s start with our favorite finds from the almost overwhelming booths of new foods and beverages.

Candy Watermelon-My Top Pick

My favorite was the Candy Watermelon, created by Chamoy Treats whose booth is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. during the Fair. A large, icy-cold watermelon slice is wrapped in Fruit by the Foot, and covered in sour Chamoy with Tajin on top.

It’s kind of messy to eat, so you might want to find plenty of napkins and a shady spot to sit first. The Candy Watermelon is refreshing and delicious, and sure to be a hit with parched Fairgoers.

Other favorite finds included Rude Boy Yaki Noodles (Doc’s Street Grill on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) Stir-fried yakisoba noodles, shrimp, carrots, scallions, ginger, and bell peppers in a spicy fusion sauce. What’s not to like?

Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star

(Smokey Johnz Deli in Cotton Bowl Plaza, Smokey John’s on Nimitz Dr. and the Funway). Hollowed out Twinkies filled with slow-smoked brisket, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese; dipped in a “special” batter, coated in panko breadcrumbs, and deep fried. Served with a drizzle of raspberry chipotle sauce and topped with bacon crumbles and slices of fresh jalapeño. Chris and I agreed this tiny Twinkie bite is one of the tastiest bites we tried at the new foods tasting event.

I’m always searching for refreshing drinks at the Fair. We know it’s Fall, but it still feels like summer in North Texas. These beverages were my favorites. Frozen Ranch Water 250 (The Beer Barn in Cotton Bowl Plaza). You can order original, blueberry, or strawberry frozen ranch waters, or swirl all three.

Limonata Fresca Float (Granny’s by the Coliseum and Foot Long Corn Dogs on Grand Avenue). Another ultra-refreshing drink; Italian lemonade mixed with fresh watermelon purée, topped with Italian lemon sorbet, served in a lemon sugar-rimmed cup, and garnished with fresh mint.

Midnight Ruby Rush (Tony’s Taco Shop, Tower Building). This brightly colored beverage is yet another refreshing drink. It features a delightful blend of hibiscus, fresh strawberries, frosted foam, and mint with a Chamoy rim.

Savory Focaccia from Eataly

Chris says his favorite new dish was the Focaccia alla Porchetta e Salsa Verde, from the EATALY booth in Cotton Bowl Plaza. Described as soft focaccia with slow-roasted porchetta layers, drizzled with salsa verde. I also put the savory Focaccia on my top 10 list.

Chris had several other top foodie finds, including New Orleans Nachos (A Taste of New Orleans on Grand Ave. and ATNO’s Bayou Kitchen in the Tower Building). Crawfish etoufee served over kettle-style chips, with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños on top.

We both liked The Niece (Smith Spot BBQ in the Tower Building). Grilled cheese brisket sandwich on French toast with bacon and scallions, dusted with powdered sugar and bourbon sauce. This hearty sandwich reminded me of a Monte Cristo, one of my favorite sandwiches.

State Fair New Foods in Tower Building

There were far too many new foods for the two of us to try and still be able to waddle back to the car, but it’s fun to find new foods conveniently located in the air-conditioned Tower Building. On our annual opening day girlfriends’ visit to the Fair, the four of us overload our table in the Tower Building with new foods (and a few oldies but goodies) to share.

Here are some of the scrumptious-sounding but calorie-laden dishes in the Tower Building. Warning: just reading these descriptions may add pounds.

All Shook Up – Highland Park Soda Fountain, Tower Building. Banana pudding ice cream with peanut butter sauce milkshake, topped with a peanut butter cookie, crispy bacon, caramel drizzle, fluffy whipped cream, and a cherry on top. Elvis inspired another of their new foods, the Love Me Jam Sandwich (also from Highland Park Soda Fountain in the Tower Building). A Southern-style sandwich made up of grilled Texas toast, peanut butter, homemade banana jam, thick-cut bacon, and crushed potato chips.

Mango Strawberry Shortcake –(Rita’s Italian Ice, Tower Building). A dessert that layers vanilla custard, mango strawberry ice, and Nilla Wafer cookie crumbles. Topped with a scoop of custard and a Nilla Wafer cookie.

Matcha Parfait – (Sandoitchi in the Tower Building). A sponge cake with matcha layers piled with fresh seasonal fruit.

Chicken Fried Steak Biscuit – Rousso’s Fat Bacon on First Ave., (Holy Biscuit in the Tower Building, plus Rousso’s Fat Bacon on First Ave. and The Old Mill at Grand Ave.) A Southern-style chicken fried steak biscuit topped with homemade bacon gravy.

Deep Fried Thai Tea Tres Leches Cake (Fusion BBQ & Wings, Tower Building). A thick slice of sponge cake soaked in French toast batter, lightly coated in tempura, fried until golden brown, then soaked in a homemade Thai tea tres leches blend. Served with homemade vanilla bean whipped cream and topped with fresh strawberries and boba pearls.

Fettuccine Nutella Crepe – (Crepes and Co.,Tower Building). Crepes sliced into ribbons, drizzled with Nutella, and topped with fresh seasonal fruit and whipped cream.

Mixed Fruits Tanghulu –(Tanghulu in Tower Building). A traditional Chinese snack on a skewer made up of strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, and green grapes, coated in a thin sugar shell. (This fruit skewer may be the least calorie-laden item listed).

The PBR (Pickles, Bacon, Ranch, Stay Cheesy in the Tower Building). A grilled cheddar and mozzarella cheese sandwich on sourdough bread, topped with pickles, bacon, and ranch. Served with hand-cut fries.

3D Fruit Ice Cream –(Yumi Ice Cream Co. at the Fairgrounds). Creamy mango or peach ice cream dipped in a thin chocolate shell shaped like a peach or mango.

Buffalo Breaded Cheese Curds –(Texapolitan Pizza on Grand Ave.). Cheese curds tossed in Buffalo sauce, served fresh.

Butter-Dipped Toffee Crunch Nutty Bar – Nevins Nutty Bar on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Nevins Ice Cream on Nimitz Dr. We knew by looking at this dessert bar it had to be delicious, but were too full to try it. It’s top of my list for the Fair, though. Nevins signature ice cream Nutty Bar drenched in salted butter and rolled in a mixture of toffee pieces and peanuts, coated with a thick drizzle of velvety caramel, and topped with crushed Ritz crackers.

Chan’s Signature Pho Burger (Chan’s Chicken on a Stick on Coliseum Drive). A beef burger infused with authentic Vietnamese pho spices and topped with fresh herbs. Instead of mustard and ketchup, the pho burger is served with hoisin sauce and Sriracha.

Cotton Candy Cooler (Mac Loaded on Nimitz Drive). A frozen lemonade made with cotton candy syrup and topped with cotton candy sprinkles.

Cubano Flatbread (Old Mill on Grand Avenue). Stone-fired flatbread brushed with mojito butter glaze, topped with slow-roasted Cuban pork, shredded ham, diced pickles, and melted Swiss cheese. Served with mojito sauce.

Deep Fried Bourbon Banana Bread (Eat Crispies on Midway). Hand-cut homemade-style banana bread that gets rolled into a ball, battered, and deep fried. Served with a drizzle of bourbon brown sugar caramel sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

Deep Fried Ranch (Tracy’s Long Fries on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). A pocket-sized breaded and deep-fried snack stuffed with creamy ranch sauce.

Dirty Dr Pepper Do-Si-Do Float

(Dippin Dots Ice Cream on the Funway). This will be my Dr Pepper-fanatic husband’s favorite new find at the Fair. A cold Dr Pepper with a drizzle of creamy coconut, topped with Dr Pepper Dippin’ Dots, fresh lime, whipped cream, red sprinkles, and a Dr Pepper jellybean. Served with a straw and a spoon for sipping and scooping.

Ferris Wheel Fizz (Cajun Swamp Treats on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). A refreshing drink that combines Sprite, lemonade, and blue raspberry syrup with a strawberry glazed rim and topped with Nerds Gummy Clusters ice cubes with an additional gummy garnish.

Foot-long Fries (Tracy’s Concessions on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.). Foot-long, deep-fried, mashed potato-style fry that’s seasoned and drizzled with customer’s choice of sauce and seasoning.

Fried Broccoli (Thee Kitchen Beast on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) Tempura-battered, deep-fried broccoli drizzled in honey garlic sauce.

Fried Butter Chicken (Naan Better on Grand Avenue). Chicken potstickers fried and tossed in butter chicken sauce (tomato gravy) served over basmati rice.

Fried Gobbler Roll (Hans Mueller on Nimitz Dr., Farm Pac on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and Borracho Nacho Bar in Cotton Bowl Plaza). A hand-rolled and deep-fried egg roll stuffed with smoked chopped turkey leg meat, fire-roasted corn, sweet peppers, cream cheese, and savory seasonings. Served with a choice of sweet and spicy honey hot sauce or creamy cilantro sauce. Mini Smoked Turkey Leg (also from Hans Mueller stands on Nimitz Drive). A mini smoked turkey leg cured with the same spices as a holiday ham.

Fried Green Tomato Lobster Bruschetta

(Lobster Lounge on Grand Avenue). Fried green tomatoes topped with lobster salad, chopped tomato, and balsamic glaze. If the Fair gave a showmanship award, it would have to go to the lady in the Lobster costume at this booth!

Loaded Lone Star Rings (The Dock on Nimitz Dr. and Fernie’s Funnel Cake Factory on Grand Avenue). Crispy onion rings, spicy jalapeño popper filling, and beef fajitas served with Texas pickles and Fernie’s secret sauce.

Not’cho Average Sundae (Southside Steaks and Cakes in Cotton Bowl Plaza). A waffle bowl filled with Dorito Nacho Cheese chips, steamed rice, grilled chicken cheesesteak, and RoTel Famous Queso Dip. Drizzled with hot honey, secret sauce, and topped with applewood bacon crumbles.

Soft Serve Smoked Peach Bourbon Smash (Stiffler’s Moms Cookie Factory on the Funway and Stiffler’s Music Lounge). Dessert infused with Texas Post Oak-smoked whiskey in a peach bellini prosecco base with vanilla soft serve, served in a fair cup with a chili-lime salt and chamoy rim. Garnished with a peach ring. Also available as a mocktail.

Spicy Carbonara Ramen Korean Corn Dog (Korean Corn Dogs by the Coliseum). A signature Korean corn dog wrapped in crispy Buldak Ramen Carbonara noodles and drizzled with Buldak Ramen Carbonara sauce and cheese powder.

Texas Brisket Pierogies (Pierogizilla on the Funway). Fried potato and cheese pierogies topped with Texas smoked brisket, creamy lime signature sauce, pickled red onions, pickled Fresno peppers, and fresh cilantro.

Triple Chocolate Flautas (Palmer’s Hot Chicken on the Midway). Brownies, molten fudge, and melted chocolate chips get stuffed into crispy corn tortillas, then fried until golden and finished with whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and chocolate sprinkles.

The State Fair of Texas runs three weeks, Sept. 25-Oct. 18, so if you pace yourself maybe you’ll be able to try most–if not all–of these great tasting new foods and beverages. And remember, Fair calories don’t count! For more info, including a map that shows where all the new food items are located on the Fairgrounds, please visit bigtex.com.