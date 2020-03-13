“The Postcard Killings” Opens Friday

“The Postcard Killings” is a mystery/suspense film that’s based on a book by the same title. The book, written by celebrated novelist James Patterson with Liza Marklund, was a New York Times #1 bestselling novel. Readers of the book (myself included) knew who was behind the killings. That knowledge didn’t keep me from being spellbound by the movie version.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one of my favorite actors, and he was perfect for the role of NYC Detective Jacob Kanon, a police officer. He is devastated to learn his beloved, only daughter and her new husband were brutally murdered on their honeymoon in London. Morgan’s portrayal of this shattered man was heartbreaking to watch. His pain seemed so real I was close to tears several times.

More murder victims are discovered in other European countries, each following the same modus operandi. Each of the murders is preceded by an ominous postcard sent to a journalist in the country where the victims are found. These victims are always young, attractive, happy couples–either married or engaged– and are tourists in foreign countries.

The Postcard Killings Multiply

Unable to stay away from the action, Detective Morgan goes to London and then to the other cities where similar murders occurred. He doesn’t receive much cooperation from local law enforcement, and the killings keep happening. Morgan finally finds a journalist–Dessie Leonard (Cush Jumbo)—who received one of the postcards. Dessie agrees to help him, in return for the story. They race across Europe looking for the killer, and finally begin to unravel clues.

Also featured in the film are Famke Janssen as Kanon’s estranged wife; Joachim Krol as Inspector Bublitz; Steven Mackintosh as Rupert Pearce, Dylan Devonald Smith as Pieter, Sallie Harmsen as Nienke, and Denis O’Hare.

“The Postcard Killings” opens a limited run in Dallas-Fort Worth March 13. It will also be available on disc and streaming. The RLJ Films adaptation is written by Andrew Stern, Ellen Brown Furman, and Tove Alsterdall. It is directed by Danis Tanovic, and runs 104 minutes.

