The Circus is in Town – and You’ve Got to GO! Circo Metropolis

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Hilarious Holiday Circus Tent Show at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater is for Children of ALL Ages

Laughter League, in collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, is ringing in the holiday season with a delightful live show featuring talented and joyful comedians and acrobatic performers that kept the audience enraptured on Opening Night.

Led by founders Dick Monday and Tiffany Riley, the mission of Laughter League is to uplift lives with the transformational power of humor through outreach, performance, and education. Believing that laughter is the best medicine, Laughter League currently provides “laughter care” at Cook Children’s Medical Center, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Parkland, Boston Children’s Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Circo Metropolis is one group that collaborates with Laughter League to provide hospital and school programs, helping the team to make laughter a part of the healing process, and transforming lives every day. The nonprofit also provides educational shows to North Texas schools and public libraries both virtually and in-person.

Clowning Around

Hosted by the zany and dynamic professional clown duo Slappy and Monday, Circo Metropolis engages audiences with hilarious skits, amazing aerial acts, and general craziness. If you’ve ever been a part of a local musical or enjoy a clean comedy show, this is for you. Audience participation is encouraged, and if not loud enough, the comedians on stage will back up and give those in the arena a chance to try again. Clapping, shouting, laughing is all good exercise for anyone coming to the show.

Healing Through Laughter

Preview night was Thursday, December 16 with guests of honor invited from Heroes For Children, the nonprofit that helps families through a childhood Cancer diagnosis. The mission at Heroes for Children is simple: the group advocates for and provides financial and social assistance to families with children 0 to 22 battling Cancer.

Executive Director David Hancock was on hand to greet the families coming to Opening Night and was introduced on stage to say a few words of encouragement to everyone in the audience. An enthusiastic speaker, author, and leader, he has keynoted leadership events for non-profit organizations all over the world and has appeared on multiple news shows. He recently took the helm of Heroes for Children, leaving a job he loved, he said, for a job he now has that he “loves even more.” Channel 11 news featured him Thursday evening in the 10 pm broadcast in an interview about the Circus and what it means to the families going through the long emotional drain of a Cancer diagnosis.

Big Fun in a Small Arena

In addition to Slappy and Monday, the intimate, eclectic tent show includes their crazy but loveable circus friends who provide seamless entertainment which combines the dazzling, daring aura of Cirque du Soleil with the madcap mirth of Saturday Night Live. This “Big Top” isn’t overwhelming to small children and so is the perfect venue for families who want to get out of the house but not go to a crowded mall.

Opening Night’s holiday circus celebration had a red-carpet arrival for the 200 VIPs, young patients and their families courtesy from Heroes for Children, and the smiles on the faces of both the children and their parents made the evening magic.

Tickets are available now for the holiday season. Well-lit free parking is right next to the Circus Tent, so anyone with mobility issues can make the short walk to the show.

Showtimes are Friday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, December 19, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

· Thursday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.

· Friday, December 24, 2:00 p.m.

· Saturday, December 25, 2:00 p.m.

· Sunday, December 26, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

· Thursday, December 30, 7:30 p.m.

· Friday, December 31, 12:00 p.m. (Noon Year’s Eve celebration for kids) and 7:30 p.m. (New Year’s celebration includes live music)

· Saturday, January 1, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, January 2, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

On sale to the public, Circo Metropolis ticket prices are $15 each for children ages 2-17, $20 each for adults ages 18+

VIP tickets cost $30 each for anyone age two and older, which includes ring side seating, a box of popcorn and a souvenir program. Tickets can be purchased at CircoMetropolis.com.

Samuell-Grand Amphitheater is located at 1500 Tenison Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75223. FREE parking is well-lit and ample and right next to the Circus Tent venue.

For more information, visit LaughterLeague.org or follow the nonprofit on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Or contact Kathy Beazley at 214-728-5573, [email protected]