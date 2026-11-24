Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

One of our favorite things about Thanksgiving is gathering around the table, whether it’s with family or friends, sharing stories, laughing and going back for just one more bite of our favorite dishes. It’s an opportunity to put aside the hustle and bustle of everyday life, appreciate the people around us and savor the flavors of the season. And while we all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes, why not start a new tradition with a signature holiday cocktail? We’ve rounded up some delicious Thanksgiving cocktail recipes to sip, share and enjoy with those you’re thankful for.

Orchard Mule

The perfect playmates: Chardonnay, juicy pear, and ginger beer come together for a fresh twist on the classic mule.

Ingredients

4 oz Bezel Chardonnay

1.5 oz pear nectar

2.5 oz ginger beer

Fresh sage leaf

Optional: Candied ginger

Directions

Combine wine, pear nectar and ginger beer over ice in copper mule mug or large stemless wine glass.

Garnish with fresh sage leaf and/or candied ginger.

Red Letter Day

Tart cranberry and lively ginger bring out Pinot Noir’s playful side. A spirited sip for extra memorable days. Image.

Ingredients

4 oz Bezel Pinot Noir

1 oz unsweetened cranberry juice

1 oz ginger beer

1 Tbsp (0.5 oz) simple syrup (omit if using sweetened cranberry juice)

Fresh rosemary sprig

Fresh cranberries

Directions

Add Pinot Noir, cranberry juice, and simple syrup to a wine glass filled with ice.

Stir gently, top with ginger beer.

Taste and adjust the simple syrup if needed.

Garnish with rosemary sprig and fresh cranberries.

Count Your Blessings

2 ½ oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup (Made with Cinnamon, Cardamom, & Clove)

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 ½ oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Apple Brandy

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice. Shake thoroughly. Strain into highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with apple slices and freshly grated cinnamon. Enjoy!

Sagamore Cider

(makes 12 cocktails)

1 Bottle Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey

48 oz Apple Cider

6 oz Lemon Juice

6 oz Spiced Cranberry Simple Syrup

Cinnamon Sticks for Garnish

Directions: Add apple cider, lime juice, and cinnamon stick to a small pot. Bring to a gentle boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, add whiskey and stir to mix. Strain into your favorite mugs. Garnish with apple slices and a dash of cinnamon.

*Spiced Cranberry Syrup: Boil equal parts sugar, water, and cranberries. For every cup of water, add one cinnamon stick and one rosemary sprig. Remove from heat once boiling and let sit overnight, then strain.

Apple Pie Martini

1.5 oz Oxbow Small Batch White Rum

0.5 oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

1 oz apple Reàl syrup

0.5 oz cold brew

0.25 oz sweetened condensed milk

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake to chill. Double strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass and garnish with a light dusting of ground cinnamon.

Orchard & Oak

2 oz Middle West Dark Pumpernickel Straight Rye

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 tsp Smooth Apple Butter

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

Garnish: Dried Apple Slice

Method: Shake hard with ice and double strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a dried apple slice.

Ensueño Pumpkin Spice Carajillo

2 oz Tierra de Ensueño Reposado

.5 oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

.5 oz Vanilla Liqueur

2 oz Cold Brew

Preparation:

Add ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon and orange peel.

Ensueño Festive Pomegranate Paloma

2 oz Tierra de Ensueño Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz Pomegranate Syrup

.75 oz Ginger Liqueur

3 oz Pomegranate Soda

Preparation:

Add all ingredients except Pomegranate Soda to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Top with Pomegranate Soda and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Waterloo Punch

No.9 Gin

*serves 12 – 16

1 750 ml bottle of Waterloo Gin, No. 9

12 oz Lillet Blanc

12 oz fresh lemon juice

8 oz lavender simple syrup

8 oz water

grapefruit sparking water, to top

grapefruit slice, to garnish

edible flowers, to garnish

Lavender Simple Syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon dried lavender

Method:

To make the lavender simple syrup combine water, sugar, and lavender in a pot. Bring to a gentle simmer and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat, and let steep for 15 minutes. Strain out the lavender. Set aside and cool to room temperature.

In a large pitcher add the gin, Lillet Blanc, lemon juice, simple syrup, and water. Stir until ingredients are combined. Pour the punch mixture into individual glasses filled with ice. Top each glass with grapefruit sparkling water. And garnish with a grapefruit slice and edible flowers.

Texan 75

Prickly Pear & Rose Gin

1 ½ oz Waterloo Prickly Pear & Rose Gin

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ oz prickly pear syrup

3 oz chilled sparkling rose

grapefruit twist, for garnish

Method:

In a cocktail shaker add Waterloo Gin, lemon juice, prickly pear syrup, and ice. Shake vigorously until chilled. Strain into a chilled champagne flute and top with sparkling rose. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Waterloo Hot Honey Sour

Barrel-Aged Gin

2 oz Waterloo Barrel Aged Gin

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz hot honey simple syrup

2 dashes aromatic bitters

dried lemon wheel, to garnish

honey comb, to garnish

Hot Honey Simple Syrup:

½ cup Mike’s Hot Honey

½ cup water

Method:

To make the hot honey simple syrup combine the hot honey and water in a pot. Bring to a gentle simmer and stir until the honey is dissolved. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

In a cocktail shaker add the Waterloo Gin, lemon juice, hot honey simple syrup, bitters and ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with a large ice cube. Garnish with a dried lemon wheel and a skewered honey comb.